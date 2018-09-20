UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid player ratings vs AS Roma

Another Champions League night, another victory for Real Madrid. Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 victory against AS Roma. Below are the ratings from the game for Madrid players:

Keylor Navas: 8

Had very less to do the whole night, but was up to the task whenever called upon. Made some great saves from Cengiz Ünder, Dzeko and Kolarov. Nice and quick with his distribution.

Sergio Ramos: 7

Ramos got in the referee's book early in the game. But he managed to do his defensive duties, marauding runs, and endless cross the field balls.

Raphael Varane: 7.5

He seems not to put any foot wrong in the games. Covered well for both Ramos and Marcelo. Great block to deny Roma a clear sight on the goal with an excellent block.

Marcelo: 7.5

Great performance by Brazilian once again. He continuously bombarded forward and provided some great crosses and ground passes. Often forgot to backtrack and provided Roma space to exploit. Got an assist for Mariano's goal.

Dani Carvajal: 7

Missed one great opportunity to score a headed goal from point-blank range. His understanding with Modric and Bale was fun to watch.

Casemiro: 7.5

He controlled the game as Roma were attacking very less or maybe he performed his duties being invisible. He played well overall with 92% passing accuracy.

Luka Modric: 8.5

He seems to get his rhythm back a bit. He played some excellent passes and provided cover when required in defense as well. His backheel pass to Isco to start the counter-attack was a gem, though Bale didn't score the goal. But Modric got the assist after a well-timed pass to Bale for the second Madrid goal.

Toni Kroos: 8

Everything seems to be running by the German sniper. His pinpoint passes were a delight to watch especially the one to Bale, who controlled the ball brilliantly but shot wide of the goal. Tried several shots from long distance, but didn't get a goal to his name. His passing accuracy was the highest in the game at 94%.

Isco: 9

What a beautiful dipping free-kick to open the scoring for the Los Blancos. He was full of energy and made several key passes and crosses. Put in some tackles as well. Always kept Roma defenders on the toes.

Karim Benzema: 6

He didn't get his foot held in the game. He was mainly playing a linkup game but was always hurried by the Roma defense. Replaced by Asensio at the hour mark.

Gareth Bale: 9

The Welsh man was full of running and always provided an outlet whenever Madrid needed one. He skewed some shots and came close to scoring on multiple occasions. But what a great finish after a beautifully crafted pass from Modric.

Substitutes:

Marco Asensio: 7.5

Came in for Benzema and given around 30 minutes to claim back his place. He had some great touches, a nice 360 and a no-look shot (which was saved brilliantly by Roma goalkeeper Olsen).

Mariano Díaz: 7

Tried to bull his way for the most of the part. Drifted in and out of the game. Opened his Champions League account by scoring a stunner from outside of the box.

Dani Ceballos: NA

Was a late substitute.