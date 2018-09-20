UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Roma

Real Madrid celebrate their first goal.

The defending Champions couldn't have asked for a better start as Julen Lopetegui's side absolutely thrashed last year's semi-finalists Roma in a one-sided affair at the Spanish capital of Madrid. Real Madrid finished the game with a thumping 3 - 0 victory.

Right from the first minute at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid looked threatening. They dominated the first half completely, with crosses coming in from both the wings. Marcelo and Carvajal created plenty of chances for Benzema and Bale in the middle.

As Roma played with most of their players in and around the 12-yard box guarding the goal, it was challenging for both the forwards to connect and when they did make good connections with the ball, the Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen made sure to cut those attempts off, thus forcing corners.

The deadlock finally broke in the 44th minute, as De Rossi was booked for a silly challenge just outside the penalty box and provided Madrid with the perfect opportunity to take the lead. Isco made a sweet connection with the ball and the ball sailed over the wall of Roma players and dipped down to almost touch the turf as it went into the goal.

Kroos and Modric were outstanding in midfield, set up most of the attacks whilst winning possession. While Kroos made the most number of passes in the game, this year's Golden Ball winner Modric made some important passes. He set up the second goal for Madrid with a beautiful pass that split up Roma's defence and the Welshman Gareth Bale, with his pace did the rest as he guided the ball into the bottom right corner to double Madrid's lead.

Although the Turkish forward Cengiz Under fought the Madrid defence at times and got the ball into the right areas, Roma just couldn't score. Alexander Kolarov too created a few chances and even tested the Costa Rican Keylor Navas in goal with a long-range shot but Navas was quick to make a save.

Navas was tested very seldom in goal, but when he was tested he made some very good saves. Nothing to take away from the opposition's keeper Olsen who made some commendable saves and if it hadn't been for him, Madrid would've been surely up by a couple more goals.

Bale later made way for the Dominican striker Mariano Diaz who wore the No. 7 jersey. An emotional moment for Madrid fans who saw the jersey adorned by a different player after almost a decade. The striker who was back from Lyon this year itself was looking good on the ball with a few good runs and definitely showed the grit and strength to hold off the defenders while making those runs.

Madrid was on the counter-attack, Marcelo had the ball and was running up the left wing, he then passed the ball to Mariano, who while fighting off a couple of defenders, just outside the penalty box got his shot off with just the right amount of bend and curl on it to guide it into the top right corner. This was an absolute beauty and was the icing on the cake as the goal came in stoppage time and also marked a dream debut.

With this shot, the final scoreline stood 3-0 to Real Madrid. The Post-Ronaldo Madrid looked quite flamboyant and only time can tell whether this Madrid side can claim the title for the fourth successive time.