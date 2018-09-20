UEFA Champions League: Three reasons why Real Madrid beat AS Roma

Siddhant Lazar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 976 // 20 Sep 2018, 04:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v AS Roma

Four months after winning a record-breaking third consecutive Champions League trophy, Real Madrid stepped out on the Santiago Bernabeu to face AS Roma, with Cristiano Ronaldo stepping out on to the Mestalla Stadium for Juventus around the same time. This was the first time in over nine years that the mercurial Portuguese hasn’t worn the white of Real Madrid, and for the first time in three years, fans question, will this be Real Madrid’s biggest downfall?

But despite various rumours of why no replacement was bought in, with only Mariano Diaz, Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Odriozola arriving at Julen Lopetegui’s insistence during the summer. Real Madrid still have Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and even Marco Asensio, but the Champions League was something the 33-year-old Ronaldo flourished in, even during his worst days.

And yet, without him, Real Madrid survived. They flourished as a team, handing AS Roma a beating that the Serie A side will probably never forget. A dominating performance from nearly every area of the pitch and goals from Isco Alarcon, Gareth Bale and new signing Mariano Diaz sealed the three points on matchday one for Julen Lopetegui and his men.

Here are three reasons why Real Madrid dominated AS Roma.

#3 Win the midfield battle, win the game.

A tried and tested method, it may be a cliché to a few people and even football fans around town, but it’s a cliché for a reason. The midfield and the midfielders are the heartbeats of any team, as they tend to control everything that goes on the field, like puppet-masters. From upping the tempo, to lowering it, and switching from attack to defence in an instance, are all parts of the game controlled by the midfielders.

And today, Real Madrid dominated the middle of the park, but that's really no surprise. The likes of Toni Kroos, 2018 World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric and Casemiro were always going to have some sort of say in today’s match, but nobody expected this. With Isco dropping back, the Los Blancos were unstoppable at times as they sliced through AS Roma’s defence like it was butter.

Federico Fazio, Kostas Manolas, Alessandro Florenzi, Alexandar Kolarov and even Daniele De Rossi had no idea how to stop Real Madrid from slicing, prodding and even hustling their back-line, peppering goalkeeper Robin Olsen, having 11 shots on target. Three were simply unstoppable, and there was nothing much two goal-keepers could have done to stop the goals, much less one.

Today was the Real Madrid midfield trio's day and they certainly made the most of it.

1 / 3 NEXT