×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

UEFA CL 18-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys

Mohak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
362   //    28 Nov 2018, 11:52 IST

Manchester United salvaged a 1-0 win over Swiss champions Young Boys via a Fergie time winner from Marouane Fellaini to qualify for the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

After a frustrating 90 minutes on the clock, the game entered stoppage time with United bombing forward with all their might. Luke Shaw's long ball from halfway line found Romelu Lukaku whose flick-on header found his fellow Belgian, who found the bottom corner of the net ending the away side's run in Europe this season.

The goal meant that the home side did not make an unwanted record of going three straight European matches at home without a goal.

Fellaini's goal masked an otherwise unimpressive display from the English giants who were wasteful on a lot of occasions in the first half. Jose Mourinho made six changes to the starting XI from the draw against Crystal Palace. Marcus Rashford was picked to start over Lukaku and missed several chances despite being lively throughout the match.

It was an incredible night of Champions League football as it saw seven teams, many of them struggling in domestic leagues, qualify for the next round.

#1 More shots, more goals

Marouane Fellaini celebrating after scoring the winner
Marouane Fellaini
celebrating
after scoring the winner

Jose Mourinho's men had 21 shots in total compared to Young Boys' 11 shots. A front three of Rashford, Jesse Lingard and the in-form Anthony Martial had a majority of these chances but failed to convert them into goals.

Rashford was lively from the first minute and proved to be a handful for the Swiss side's defense. Once again though, Rashford missed a chance to overthrow Lukaku as Mourinho's preferred No.9 as the Englishman missed a lot of opportunities to score. In the 5th minute, he was one-on-one with the keeper and tried to chip him only to see his attempt sail well over the crossbar.

Most of Martial's shots were blocked by the opposition defense or went off target. All the pressure from the home side finally counted when the Belgian midfielder netted once more late in the second half to get all three points.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Young Boys Football Marouane Fellaini David De Gea Jose Mourinho
Mohak
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester Utd vs BSC Young Boys: Match preview and...
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Young Boys vs Manchester United: Manchester United Player...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Anthony Martial scores for United after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
FT CSK VIK
1 - 2
 CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT AEK AJA
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Ajax
FT HOF SHA
2 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT OLY MAN
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
FT ROM REA
0 - 2
 Roma vs Real Madrid
FT MAN YOU
1 - 0
 Manchester United vs Young Boys
FT JUV VAL
1 - 0
 Juventus vs Valencia
FT BAY BEN
5 - 1
 Bayern München vs Benfica
Today ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
Today LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
Tomorrow PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
Tomorrow TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
Tomorrow NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us