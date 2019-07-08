UEFA deny reports claiming Argentina have been invited to compete in Nations League should they leave Copa America

Argentina v Chile: Third Place Match - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

UEFA has rubbished reports claiming that they had offered the Argentina national team a chance to play in their newest tournament, the Nations League if they decide to walk out of the Copa America following their recent controversy.

In case you didn't know

Argentina endured one of their worst Copa America campaigns in recent history when one considers the team's lackluster performances throughout the tournament and their recent controversy.

Lionel Scaloni's men began the South American tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Colombia followed by a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

They only progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition by unconvincingly defeating Qatar 2-0 in their last group stage game. La Albiceleste went on to beat Venezuela to set up a titanic semi-final clash with hosts, Brazil.

However, controversy erupted after the semi-finals when Argentina skipper Lionel Messi accused CONMEBOL and the match officials of favoritism after a string of decisions went against his side. He termed the decisions "bull****" and claimed that the tournament was set up for the Selecao to win.

Things further escalated when the Barcelona talisman was sent off during Argentina's third-place play-off against Chile on Saturday.

The enraged forward refused to join his teammates on the podium to collect his medal after the final whistle and instead slammed the South American Football Confederation in an intense rant to reporters.

Amid the controversy, Fox Sports Argentina had claimed that UEFA has offered Argentina a way out by offering them a chance to play in the Nations League.

The heart of the matter

UEFA has denied the reports suggesting they offered the Albiceleste a chance to become a member of the organization.

In an official statement, UEFA clarified (via Football Italia), "There is no truth whatsoever in the suggestion that Argentina has been asked to participate in UEFA competitions, nor to become a member of UEFA. UEFA has never entered into any discussions on this matter and would never do so."

The organization added that they would, however, welcome the Argentina national team as special guests to watch any of their tournaments at any time.

"However, in the spirit of friendship and camaraderie and as an inclusive organization, UEFA will, of course, invite Argentina as special guests to watch any UEFA competition at any time."

What's next?

Messi could be handed a two-year ban from international football following his allegations, which means he could miss out on the 2020 Copa America as well as qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.