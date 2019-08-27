UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Top 3 players who deserve an England call-up

Mason Mount has scored in his last two games for Chelsea.

There is only one weekend of Premier League football left before the international break. The Euro 2020 qualifiers resume next weekend, with Portugal already qualified due to their UEFA Nations League victory over Netherlands in the finale.

After impressing in the World Cup last summer, all eyes will be on the England squad next year in the European Championships. The competition is scheduled to be held from 12th June to 12th July next year, in 12 countries, Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain.

The qualifiers which resume next week will give the footballing world a fair idea of how the teams could fair next year at the big stage.

England play Bulgaria and Kosovo in the coming few weeks, and coach Gareth Southgate is going to have nightmares about his team selection. Due to almost every English player performing impressively in the past few weeks in the Premier League, the selection becomes even more difficult for the FA.

Today we take a look at the top 3 players who deserve a place in the squad for next weekend's International matches, thanks to their game deciding performances in the past few weeks.

#3 James Maddison (Leicester)

Sheffield United v Leicester City - Premier League

It is unbelievable how quickly James Maddison has rose through the ranks of English first tier football in such a less amount of time.

After impressing at Norwich in the 2017-18 season when he won the Norwich's Player of the Season award, Maddison signed for Leicester in 2018 for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £20 million.

Since then, Maddison has been one of the integral parts of the Leicester squad, creating the linkage between the defense and attack by dominating the midfield.

For the past few weeks, Maddison has put up some really impressive performances, especially against Chelsea where the Foxes managed to secure a point in a brilliant second half performance.

With Eric Dier, Ross Barkley and Jesse Lingard not in their best forms currently, Gareth Southgate might benefit from choosing Maddison over his Premier League counterparts.

