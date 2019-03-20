UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Where to watch?

UEFA Euro Roma 2020 Official Logo Unveiling

The first international break of 2019 is currently underway, with several UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers set to be played during this two-week window. Although most of the football fans would be eager to see their favorite players return to action in their respective club colors, the ongoing international break will see some tasty EURO 2020 qualifying fixtures.

All the European heavyweights, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and England will take the field in the two matchdays, which will span from March 21st to March 26th.

A total of 50 matches will be played during this time and some of the key matches will be Belgium v Russia, England v Czech Republic, Portugal v Ukraine, France v Iceland, Netherlands v Germany and Switzerland v Denmark. All the countries will be looking to start their qualifying campaigns positively in order to book their place in the quadrennial showpiece event next year.

The 55 nations, who will be battling it out in the qualifiers have been divided into 10 groups – GROUP A-J. While Group A-E comprises of five teams each, Group F-J have six teams each. The 2018/19 UEFA Nations League has also been linked with the qualifying process. The EURO 2020 will have 24 teams, 20 of whom will qualify by finishing first or second in their respective groups. On the other hand, one team from each division of the Nations League will make up for the remaining numbers.

Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 15th edition of the tournament in 2016. Germany and Spain are the joint-top winners of the trophy, having lifted it thrice each, while France have won it twice. Russia (Soviet Union), Italy, Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia), the Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece have won the EURO once each.

The 16th edition of the EURO will take place from 12th June to 12th July 2020, and the tournament will be held in 12 cities in European countries

Thinking where to watch the qualifying matches? Well, worry no more as Sportskeeda has got you covered.

Broadcasters List

