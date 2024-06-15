Albania recorded a stunning start to their Euro 2024 campaign as they scored the fastest goal of the tournament against Italy. The minnows needed just 22 seconds of action at the Signal Iduna Park to put one past the reigning champions.

Winners of Euro 2020, Italy are up against Albania in Group B, as they are looking to keep up with rivals Spain, who were 3-0 victors against Croatia in their own Euro 2024 opener. The Azzurri have been stunned in the home of Borussia Dortmund, with Albania scoring with the first attack of the game.

Italy-based midfielder Nedim Bajrami did the damage for Albania as he put the ball into the back of Gianluigi Donnarumma's net inside 22 seconds. The Sassuolo man snatched the ball after a loose throw-in from Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco, taking advantage of unsure defending before smashing in an effort at the near post.

Bajrami's goal, timed at 22 seconds, is the fastest-ever in the history of the European Championship and is in keeping with the explosive start to the tournament. His goal gave his side hope of causing some problems for the defending champions in their Group B meeting.

Euro 2024: Albania halts impressive Italy record in Group B meeting

Albania have ended a remarkable run by Italy in the European Championships by scoring against the Azzurri in their Group B encounter at Euro 2024. The reigning champions had not conceded a goal in the competition's group stages since Robbie Brady scored against them in 2016.

Sylvinho's side found the net in record time, ending the Azzuri's impressive defensive run that saw them go through the entire group stage of Euro 2020 without conceding once. They eventually went on to win the tournament after conceding only four goals, one in each of the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinal and final.

Italy have gone on to find the net twice in the game, turning in on its head in the first half. Goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella have put them in the driving seat in the game.