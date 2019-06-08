×
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Ramos breaks world record as Spain beat Faroe Islands 4-1

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
174   //    08 Jun 2019, 11:38 IST

Spain v Norway - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Spain v Norway - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke the world record for most wins in international football by a player with yesterday's 4-1 victory over Faroe Islands in a Group F encounter of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers. He broke the record previously held by Spain and Los Blancos legend Iker Casillas.

In case you didn't know...

A key member of the glorious La Furia Roja side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, Sergio Ramos took over as Spain's international captain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after Iker Casillas was dropped in favor of Manchester United's David de Gea. The Real Madrid center back has won 164 caps with the Spain side, scoring 19 goals.

The heart of the matter

Sergio Ramos aptly opened the scoring yesterday night with a smart header from a Santi Cazrola corner in the in the fifth minute. Sevilla winger Jesus Navas doubled Spain's lead in the 19th minute, before Klaemint Olson shocked the former world champions with a goal in return for Faroe Islands.

A Teitur Gestsson-own goal followed by a goal from Valencia left back Jose Gaya in the 71st minute restored normalcy to the scoreline, as La Furia Roja went on to win 4-1 on the night in Tarshavn.

With this, 33-year-old Ramos registered his 122nd victory with his country, a record he is likely to hold onto for a long time with the only other active player even close to him being Portugal's 34-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - with 92 wins to his name.

With this triumph, Spain cemented their status as Group F leaders, courtesy two victories from two games. They are also two points clear of Sweden.

What's next?

Spain head to the Santiago Bernebeu next to host Sweden on Tuesday as part of match day 4 of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifers.

Fetching more content...
