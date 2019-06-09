UEFA EURO qualifiers: Sergio Ramos overtakes Iker Casillas as the player with most wins in international football

Spain v Norway - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

What is the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has created international football history as he became the first player ever to win 122 international matches, leaving Iker Casillas behind.

In case you didn’t know….

Ramos was on the scoresheet as Spain thumped Faroe Islands 4-1 in a UEFA EURO qualifiers fixture on Friday. The Spain skipper opened the scoring early in the game after heading home a pin-pointed cross from Isco.

Jesus Navas doubled the lead for Spain from an Iago Aspas assist. The hosts did get a goal back, courtesy of a close-range finish from Klæmint Olsen. Spain regained their 2-goal advantage after a Gestsson own goal. José Gayà of Valencia put the tie to bed on the 71st minute of the game to round off an emphatic 4-1 victory.

Ramos has now scored 19 goals in 167 appearances for Spain since his debut back in 2005. The 33-year-old defender has already won 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2008 and 2012 for Spain and will be looking to make a mark on the upcoming European Championship in 2020.

The heart of the matter…

After their emphatic win on Friday, Ramos has become the first player ever to win 122 international matches. The Spaniard has beaten another Spain legend Iker Casillas, who has got 121 wins to his name.

Barcelona’s Xavi and Iniesta are third and fourth on the list with 100 and 96 wins respectively. However, the only active player closest to Ramos happens to be his former colleague and great friend, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has got the remote chance of catching one of the most decorated players in history.

What’s Next?

Ramos and Spain will play their next UEFA EURO qualifier against Sweden on the 10th of June.