UEFA Nations League: 11 young stars to keep an eye on in the semi-finals

Ross Bennellick FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 102 // 05 Jun 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

For those of you struggling to embrace the footballing void since Liverpool's Champions League win on Saturday night, have no fear! The beautiful game is returning this very night in the shape of the UEFA Nations League.

England will do battle with the Netherlands (tomorrow), and Portugal take on Switzerland (tonight) in the two semi-final clashes, and here we're taking a look at some of the young starlets who will hopefully be on show.

We have also analyzed their performances over the past year, assembled them into a starting eleven, and cast an eye over what lies in store for them next season with regards to the transfer window and the rumor-mill merry-go-round that comes with it.

Goalkeeper: Yvon Mvogo, 24, (Switzerland & RB Leipzig)

Celtic v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

Born in Cameroon, Yvon Mvogo has so far amassed two caps for the Switzerland national side. He started his career at Fribourg Jugend but was quickly snapped up by Swiss heavyweights BSC Young Boys, the club for whom he would go on to keep 45 clean sheets in 154 games.

These impressive figures prompted RB Leipzig to sign the young goalkeeper in a deal worth £4.5 million two seasons ago.

Mvogo hasn't actually made much of an impact in the Bundesliga since his arrival, with RB Leipzig preferring to keep faith with Hungarian shot-stopper, Peter Gulacsi.

However, he has been a regular starter in the Europa League, a tournament in which he has kept 2 clean sheets in 12 games (including the qualifying rounds).

He makes our youthful Nations League Dream Team by default since there are no other goalkeepers under the age of 24 on display during the inaugural semi-final clashes, but that's not to say he isn't a decent prospect. He has quick reflexes, nice distribution, and is a determined and committed individual to have between the sticks.

There is no current transfer speculation surrounding this player, so Leipzig fans can expect to have him back at the club next season, and we are sure he'll continue to put pressure on Gulacsi for that coveted number one jersey.

1 / 4 NEXT