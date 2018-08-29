UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Everything you need to know

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 392 // 29 Aug 2018, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The UEFA Nations League logo

You might know exactly what I'm talking about or you might have heard of it but forgotten. Keep reading further to know exactly what this tournament is and what this will mean for your favorite European nations.

The 2018-19 UEFA Nations League starts on 6 September 2018. The tournament will begin it's group stages next week and will continue on till 20 November 2018. The rest of the tournament will resume next year in June with the winners being decided on 9 June 2019.

The concept of the UEFA Nations League would see all 55 of UEFA's national teams divided into a series of groups based upon a ranking formulated using their recent results, where they would be promoted and relegated to other groups according to their results within the group. The fixtures will majorly replace the international friendlies the national teams usually play.

League A and League B

There will be 4 Leagues in the inaugural version of the Nations League. League A will have the top 12 European teams according to their rankings. League B will have the next 12. League C will have the next 15 and League D will have the next 16.

League C and League D

The leagues will be divided into 4 Groups each. The top team of each group in League B and lower will gain promotion to the higher League for the next season. The bottom placed team of each group will be demoted to the lower league for the next season for every league except D.

The 16 Group Winners from each league will also get a direct qualification to the Euro 2020 Qualifications Play-Offs. This decision has drawn criticism as it might allow weaker teams to have a chance to qualify for the Euro over stronger teams. However, the teams can still qualify through the regular qualification process for the Euro 2020.

