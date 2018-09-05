UEFA Nations League 2018-19: France's predicted XI vs Germany

Atharva Khadilkar Preview 05 Sep 2018

Didier Deschamps

France returns to international action following a great World Cup 2018 victory in Russia. The first match since being crowned champions of the world is already a litmus test for Deschamp's men, and they will be seeking to make a statement.

Germany will be the opponents in an Allianz Arena which promises a terrific atmosphere. Lets have a look at how France could possibly lineup for this fixture.

Defence

Hugo Lloris - sits out this one

Hugo Lloris has pulled out of France’s squad for the Nations League fixtures following an injury, signalling a start for Alphonse Areola between the sticks.

Having played second fiddle to Lucas Hernandez at the World Cup, Benjamin Mendy is back in contention for the UEFA Nations League, and could start after being in superb form for Manchester City.

Benjamin Pavard was brilliant at right back throughout the World Cup, and scored one of the best goals of the tournament. He could be set to start at right back.

Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti have created an indispensable monopoly at the center of defense, and the La Liga stars could feature against the former World Champions.

Midfield

Paul Pogba - indispensable

N’Golo Kante has been vital for France in almost every triumph in recent memory. To make things better for them, he has turned into a better ball player, rather than just being a chaser and interceptor of the ball.

He is a likely candidate to start against Germany on Thursday night. Juventus star, Blaise Matuidi will probably provide support for the former Leicester City man.

Paul Pogba has been decent for Manchester United, but is known to flourish in an attacking role for France. The 25 year old is one of the indispensable members of the team, and his reputation in the eyes of Deschamps could see him start in Munich.

Attack

Kylian Mbappe - prodigy

Kylian Mbappe was one of France’s best players at the last World Cup, and was also awarded the Best Young Player during the campaign. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is a strong candidate to start as the right winger.

Antoine Griezmann has been in top form for Atletico Madrid despite a busy and productive World Cup. The former Real Sociedad attacker could take a central role as the striker. Ousmane Dembele has been among Barcelona’s standout players this season. Great form with the Catalan giants could see him get the nod for Thursday’s clash.