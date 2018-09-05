UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Germany's Predicted XI Versus France

This game will mark Germany's return to international football after their horrific defence of their World Cup in Russia two months ago. The 2014 World Champions take on 2018 World Champions in France at the Allianz Arena in Munich in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League of 2018-19. It is a fixture that will surely live up to the hype. While France might have the upper hand, Germany cannot be ruled out. We have a look at the likely lineup that Joachim Low will play for this one.

DEFENCE

Despite Ter Stegen’s brilliant form, Manuel Neuer was preferred to the Barcelona stopper at the World Cup. Things are expected to be no different with the Bayern Munich keeper the most likely to step up between the sticks.

The absences of Marvin Plattenhardt and Jonas Hector have paved the way for the call up of Nico Schulz. The Hoffenheim left back is expected to take his position on the left side of defense with the formidable Joshua Kimmich likely to play down the right.

Bayern’s central defensive duo of Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are the safest bet to play in the heart of Germany’s defence.

MIDFIELD

Germany’s midfield has no surprises really apart from Mesut Ozil’s controversial retirement. As a result, Joachim Low has a substantial amount of players to pick from.

Ilkay Gundogan has been in good form for Manchester City and if Low is impressed by the former Dortmund midfielder, he could use him in the centre of the park.

Toni Kroos’ Real Madrid form has been sensational and he is someone who stood out in a poor German showing in Russia. The former Bayern midfielder is expected to line up next to Julian Brandt.

ATTACK

One of Germany’s biggest problems at the World Cup was a misfiring attack. The likes of Timo Werner and Thomas Muller looked asleep in the tournament after positive seasons with their clubs. However, the latter is expected to start, thanks to a good start to the season under Niko Kovac’s orders.

Marco Reus, who is captaining Borussia Dortmund, is expected to start on the left wing. Leon Goretzka is my bet to start as the right winger thanks to his club form.