UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Review - Germany and France in a deadlock, Wales devour Republic of Ireland

Swastik Mukherjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 07 Sep 2018, 22:20 IST

It was a spirited affair

UEFA introduced another thrilling continental competition last night by kicking off the UEFA Nations League. To mark the onset of a new chapter in European football, two of the strongest teams in Europe, France and Germany, faced each other in their Group 1 match held in Munich, Germany.

This was the first time since 2016 the two teams had come up against each other in a major competition.

A Manuel Neuer led Germany played a Raphael Varane led France to a draw which was anything but dull. Each time these two football playing nations clash, it's never a dull affair. Last night the rivalry went a step further.

Germany is having a lack of experience nowadays. Thomas Muller is out of form, and Bundesliga is a different competition where only a few teams can give a proper fight to the monstrous Bayern Munich team.

Mbappe attacking the German defense

Coach Joachim Low relied on his previous side which played earlier at the World Cup, with the 4-5-1 plan. Having 57 percent possession and 87 percent accurate passing, the Germans failed to score as the French side defended well.

While the Germans failed to score, the attitude of the World Champions was clearly seen last night. Coach Didier Deschamps played the full team which played in Russia, with the 3-4-3 formation .

The only player missing in that side was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Areola played instead of him. Although having lesser ball possession and passing accuracy, the French defense was invincible last night.

The French counter-attacked frequently. The only reason why France didn't score last night was the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Wales demolished the Irish team

In the other game between Wales and Republic of Ireland, the match ended as Wales won by 4-1. Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and his team beat the Irishmen, as in form Gareth Bale scored again.

Wales got the lead when Tom Lawrence scored in the 6th minute. Later, Wales advanced to 2-0 on the the 18th minute as Bale scored. At half time Wales were ahead of Ireland by 3 goals.

The third goal came from Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey. In the second half, the lead remained as Connor Roberts scored a 4th. Later Ireland opened their account as Shaun Williams scored a goal in the 66th minute.