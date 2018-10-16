×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League 2018-19, Spain 2-3 England: 3 Things we learned from the match

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:29 IST

Sterling scored a brace in the first half
Sterling scored a brace in the first half

England beat Spain at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville. This was a very good game with so many great actions and goals.

The final result was 2-3 for the Three Lions. England are now unbeaten in their last 21 competitive away matches. England has four points from three matches in UEFA Nations League Group 4. Spain remains at the first place with six points after three matches played.

Spain started this match with some very good chances to score a goal. However, in the 16th minute of the game Sterling scored the opening goal of the game.

Sterling's goal came after a real quick counter-attack in which Rashford played the most important role with a beautiful assist to Sterling.

In the 29th minute of the game, Marcus Rashford scored the second goal after another beautifully played counter-attack. England scored another goal in the first half. The scorer was again Sterling after a beautiful action started by Ross Barkley.

Spain managed to score two goals in the second half but they were not enough for a point. In the 58th minute of the game, Paco Alcacer scored another goal to continue his brilliant form.

Spain's second goal came in the 90th minute of the game with Sergio Ramos finishing with a header.

Let's analyse this match by looking into the lessons we learned from the match.

#1 England's attacking trio was on fire

Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling: An exceptional performance from England's attacking trio
Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling: An exceptional performance from England's attacking trio

England started this match in a 4-3-3 formation with Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane forming the attacking trio.

These three players also played in the match against Croatia on Friday. Sterling finally ended his scoring drought with two goals tonight.

After the match against Croatia in which Rashford missed some unbelievable shots, he played a very good game against Spain with a goal and an assist to his name.

Harry Kane provided two assists: one for Rashford and the other one for Sterling. England's attacking trio was just unstoppable for Spain's defence tonight. Their combinations were a real joy to watch.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Raheem Sterling Harry Kane Leisure Reading
Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Twitter explodes as England defeat Spain 3-2 in UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Four talking points from Spain v...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why England beat Spain
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Spain 2-3 England - 5 takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Spain vs England (2-3): Match Review
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Spain v England, Preview
RELATED STORY
Spain vs England: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England faces a real challenge...
RELATED STORY
Spain 2-3 England: Hits and Flops from the game
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 4
FT ROM SER
0 - 0
 Romania vs Serbia
FT ISR ALB
2 - 0
 Israel vs Albania
FT LIT MON
1 - 4
 Lithuania vs Montenegro
FT EST HUN
3 - 3
 Estonia vs Hungary
FT FIN GRE
2 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
Tomorrow NOR BUL 12:15 AM Norway vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow SLO CYP 12:15 AM Slovenia vs Cyprus
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us