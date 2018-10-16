UEFA Nations League 2018-19, Spain 2-3 England: 3 Things we learned from the match

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 16 Oct 2018, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sterling scored a brace in the first half

England beat Spain at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville. This was a very good game with so many great actions and goals.

The final result was 2-3 for the Three Lions. England are now unbeaten in their last 21 competitive away matches. England has four points from three matches in UEFA Nations League Group 4. Spain remains at the first place with six points after three matches played.

Spain started this match with some very good chances to score a goal. However, in the 16th minute of the game Sterling scored the opening goal of the game.

Sterling's goal came after a real quick counter-attack in which Rashford played the most important role with a beautiful assist to Sterling.

In the 29th minute of the game, Marcus Rashford scored the second goal after another beautifully played counter-attack. England scored another goal in the first half. The scorer was again Sterling after a beautiful action started by Ross Barkley.

Spain managed to score two goals in the second half but they were not enough for a point. In the 58th minute of the game, Paco Alcacer scored another goal to continue his brilliant form.

Spain's second goal came in the 90th minute of the game with Sergio Ramos finishing with a header.

Let's analyse this match by looking into the lessons we learned from the match.

#1 England's attacking trio was on fire

Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling: An exceptional performance from England's attacking trio

England started this match in a 4-3-3 formation with Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane forming the attacking trio.

These three players also played in the match against Croatia on Friday. Sterling finally ended his scoring drought with two goals tonight.

After the match against Croatia in which Rashford missed some unbelievable shots, he played a very good game against Spain with a goal and an assist to his name.

Harry Kane provided two assists: one for Rashford and the other one for Sterling. England's attacking trio was just unstoppable for Spain's defence tonight. Their combinations were a real joy to watch.

1 / 3 NEXT