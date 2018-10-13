×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Spain v England, Preview

George Howson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
95   //    13 Oct 2018, 19:35 IST

England will be looking for their first win in the UEFA Nations League on Monday
England will be looking for their first win in the UEFA Nations League on Monday

Two of Europe's World Cup winning nations go head-to-head on Monday, as England take on Spain in Seville. The Three Lions played out a boring draw in Croatia and have to beat Spain in order to have any realistic chance of advancing from the group.

Meanwhile, Spain have been going from strength to strength, as Luis Enrique continues to ease in the next generation of Spanish talent.

Previous Matches

Wales 1-4 Spain (Friendly)

Spain were a level above Wales on Thursday night
Spain were a level above Wales on Thursday night

Spain made it 3 wins from 3 games under Luis Enrique on Thursday by strolling past Wales in Cardiff. Enrique rotated his side but that had little effect on the scoreline as Paco Alcacer (2) and Captain Sergio Ramos both scored to put La Furia Roja into a commanding 3-0 half-time lead.

Marc Bartra added a fourth late on before Sam Vokes got a consolation for the home side just before the final whistle. As expected, Spain dominated possession and the chances created with the lion's share of the ball that they had, they show no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Croatia 0-0 England (Nations League)

England were left to rue missed chances on Friday night.
England were left to rue missed chances on Friday night.

England were held to an underwhelming stalemate in Rijeka on Friday in a match that Gareth Southgate claims they should've won. Southgate named a strong starting XI but the Three Lions couldn't get the job done behind closed doors and in an eerie atmosphere.

Croatia had a great chance to take the lead in the first half through Andrej Kramaric but it was the away side which had more shots. Raheem Sterling, Eric Dier, Harry Kane and especially Marcus Rashford all had good chances to win the match, but a combination of poor finishing and bad luck meant that England drew a blank.

Predicted Lineups

Spain

Predicted Spain Lineup against England
Predicted Spain Lineup against England

Spain were able to rest a number of key players and have had a day's extra rest before playing England. Marcos Alonso, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo and Thiago (amongst others) should all return to the starting lineup in what is a very strong eleven from the Spaniards. Rodrigo caused England a lot of problems when the sides met at Wembley, and the Valencia forward should start again, especially after Alvaro Morata failed to net against Wales.

England

Predicted England Lineup v Spain
Predicted England Lineup v Spain

Marcus Rashford's poor display could see him dropped for protege Jadon Sancho, after the Borussia Dortmund winger came off the bench on Friday. Elsewhere on the field, I'm predicting the same lineup to the one against Croatia, as Southgate will want his more experienced players for a difficult tie like this. James Maddison could make an appearance from the start, but I doubt an attacking midfielder like him will be risked from the off.

Key Player: Sergio Ramos

This will be Ramos' 160th cap for Spain
This will be Ramos' 160th cap for Spain

Sergio Ramos has been playing for his national side for 13 years now and has been captain of Spain since Iker Casillas fell out of favour in 2016. It seems hard to believe, but Ramos is close to eclipsing Casillas' cap record for La Furia and will likely pass the 167-mark sometime next year.

Ramos is one of the best centre-backs in the world, possibly the best, and is a threat at both ends of the pitch, commanding his defence while also being a threat from set pieces. Indeed, the Real Madrid man is the top scorer in the current Spanish selection. Ramos' main duties will be to keep Harry Kane off the scoresheet but Harry Maguire and John Stones will have to protect Jordon Pickford from his aerial ability.

Mission Near-Impossible

Spain could be celebrating qualifying from the Group Stages on Monday
Spain could be celebrating qualifying from the Group Stages on Monday

Spain will win Group A4 in the Nations League with a victory on Monday and are in an ideal position after winning both their opening matches. The home side haven't lost a match in 90 minutes since Euro 2016 and haven't lost a home competitive match since Greece bested them in qualifying for Euro 2004.

So, the odds are definitely stacked against England as they'll have to improve their chance-taking to stand any chance of a positive result. A draw would be a good result for the Three Lions, but that result would still prevent Southgate's side from progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 England

Just like at Wembley, Spain will have too much for England to handle, and even a good performance from the away side will still likely end in defeat. The damage was done in the previous two games, Spain should finish the Group Stage as deserved winners and all that will be left to be decided now is who will be relegated to League B between Croatia and England.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Harry Kane
George Howson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
22-year-old Automotive Engineer with a passion for sports journalism, in particular Formula 1 and Football. I don't beat around the bush, I don't hold back, I let you know exactly what I think, because honesty is crucial when reporting and writing.
UEFA Nations League: England faces a real challenge...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 top games to look forward to
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England v Spain: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 reasons why England will beat Spain
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Intriguing tie expected between...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: What England's loss to Spain...
RELATED STORY
England 1-2 Spain: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Explained
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us