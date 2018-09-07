Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League 2018: Things you missed during Germany vs France

Inphase Mussel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
581   //    07 Sep 2018, 17:20 IST

France vs Germany
France vs Germany

Last night, the World Cup Champions of 2014 (Germany) and the World Cup Champions of 2018 (France) collided together in the opener of the UEFA Nations League in Munich.

Let's be honest nobody expected a nil-nil match between the two star-studded teams, but their keepers did a fantastic job. Here is the approach to the game from Joachim Low.

German Lineup vs France
German line up vs France

Germany went for a new system. It was a rumour that Low wanted to change his system, but the story was confirmed when the lineup was out.

The critical point that you missed here is that Germany are playing with five defenders, including Kimmich. Apart from that, the backline consisted of all centre-backs, like Rudiger at the left-back position. This would confirm that Germany was focusing on their defence to be tighter than that in the World Cup.

Timo Werner vs France
Timo Werner vs France

The next surprising key point from Germany's point of view was the switch between Marco Reus and Timo Werner. Germany had pointed out that Benjamin Pavard and Theo Hernandez would attack so they tried exploiting the free flank using the pace and dribbling skills of Timo Werner.

Undoubtedly the best performance of Timo Werner for Germany was last night after he started pressuring France's backline.

Werner making runs after getting in behind
Werner making runs after getting in behind

Last night, it wasn't just Werner and Reus who linked up well, but there was another partnership in Timo Werner and Thomas Muller; they would swap the wings and make use of the free spaces whenever possible.

Here is the image showing Muller using the open space.

Muller Swapping wings
Muller swapping wings
France Training And Press Conference
France Training And Press Conference

Antoine Griezmann on the other hand for France had a bad day at the office. He had a lot of chances but he couldn't convert. He was caught napping when he was supposed to finish the chances he had.

Griezmann caught napping.
Griezmann caught napping.

The Frenchman should have finished this one. Apart from this chance, he had missed a header, which was also an opportunity where he could've scored but instead he nodded it straight at Neuer.

Bottom Right finish.
Bottom right finish.
France v Colombia - International Friendly
France v Colombia - International Friendly

Areola was superb last night. He was my Man of the Match, personally.

Areola made six saves last night, including three which were almost sure-shot goals. With the French defence pressing lower yesterday, almost the whole team had come back to defend; this forced Germany to use the flanks well or take long-range shots, out of which Areola was successful being a wall. Germany had 13 shots, none went in the goal. Reason: Areola.

Germany's aggressive approach.
Germany's aggressive approach.

Germany looked far more aggressive, and Rudiger was in a foul mood, he probably had the most fouls last game including a dangerous foul on Pavard but still managed to get away with it.

Germany committed 14 fouls out of which none of them was fair enough to win the ball. Low had made his players more aggressive which we don't often see from his side. However, despite committing 14 fouls, they only received one yellow card. The receiver was Rudiger.

Germany vs France
Germany vs France

With both teams not being able to break the deadlock, the match was concluded draw.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Germany Football Antoine Griezmann Timo Werner Tactics 101
Inphase Mussel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: France's predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Germany's Predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League D - Week 1
FT KAZ GEO
0 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Georgia
FT ARM LIE
2 - 1
 Armenia vs Liechtenstein
FT LAT AND
0 - 0
 Latvia vs Andorra
FT GIB FYR
0 - 2
 Gibraltar vs FYR Macedonia
FT AZE KOS
0 - 0
 Azerbaijan vs Kosovo
FT FAR MAL
3 - 1
 Faroe Islands vs Malta
Today BEL SAN 09:30 PM Belarus vs San Marino
Tomorrow LUX MOL 12:15 AM Luxembourg vs Moldova
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us