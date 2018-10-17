×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why France beat Germany

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
695   //    17 Oct 2018, 06:58 IST

Griezmann celebrates his penalty finish with teammates Giroud and Matuidi
Griezmann celebrates his penalty finish with teammates Giroud and Matuidi

Antoine Griezmann's timely second-half brace ensured France managed to recover a one-goal deficit to secure all three points during their UEFA Nations League fixture against Germany, leaving Die Mannschaft on the verge of a surprise relegation into League B. 

The Atletico Madrid forward equalised with a brilliant header before making no mistake from twelve yards with a neatly-executed penalty effort, following Mats Hummels' foul on Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi in the area. 

Despite the hard-fought victory, Les Bleus know they're capable of playing better and on another day, could have easily lost here. Germany were much improved from their 3-0 defeat by the Netherlands on Friday evening and genuinely looked dangerous in the final third with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane particularly a bright spark.

Kroos wheels away to celebrate his well-taken penalty, giving Germany the lead after 15 minutes.
Kroos wheels away to celebrate his well-taken penalty, giving Germany the lead after 15 minutes.

With all of that in mind, here are three reasons why France was victorious during this UEFA Nations League affair: 

#3 Kylian Mbappé's persistence

Mbappe was persistent and continually frustrating Germany as Les Bleus went in search of a response
Mbappe was persistent and continually frustrating Germany as Les Bleus went in search of a response

Usually, when Kylian Mbappe is playing, he does so with a refreshing air of youthful exuberance and generally speaking, is the type of player you'd happily pay to watch. Here, he was a teenager possessed - particularly after Kroos' opener - as he knew just how important another positive result was for himself and his teammates. 

After scoring one and creating another late on to salvage Deschamps' blushes against Iceland last weekend, the PSG forward found himself in a similar mood here. Looking to get the crowd on their feet and quickly in support despite trailing for sustained periods, he attacked with blistering acceleration and as usual, proved a real nuisance to Germany's backline whenever they got near him. 

In fairness to Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz, he did fairly well in trying to marshal the 19-year-old. His deliveries into the box were wasteful and naturally playing at such a fast tempo saw him dispossessed five times. 

However, it didn't faze Kylian, instead prompting him to work harder to create opportunities for team-mates. His link-up play alongside Olivier Giroud was promising, while the fact he was the game's most fouled player (4) there is no real surprise. Crucially, he played a probing through ball into Matuidi's path - from which they won the decisive spot-kick. Although he didn't score here, it was another impressive display from France's chief creator - forget Paul Pogba.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Germany Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
France vs Germany: 5 talking points ahead of Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018: Things you missed during...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Germany vs...
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: France's predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 4
FT ROM SER
0 - 0
 Romania vs Serbia
FT ISR ALB
2 - 0
 Israel vs Albania
FT LIT MON
1 - 4
 Lithuania vs Montenegro
FT EST HUN
3 - 3
 Estonia vs Hungary
FT FIN GRE
2 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
FT NOR BUL
1 - 0
 Norway vs Bulgaria
FT SLO CYP
1 - 1
 Slovenia vs Cyprus
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us