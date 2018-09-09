Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League: 3 Things That Make the New Competition Exciting 

Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
520   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:35 IST

En
The UEFA Nations League got underway this week

Other than the major events like the World Cup and the continental championships, International Football remained a mere formality more than a contest. Friendlies were used by national managers to figure out their best playing XI while the qualifiers had only two or three interesting matches per group.

The UEFA Nations League is an attempt by UEFA to address those concerns. The footballing body took a long time to think about it, and the result that came out consists of a league format which will have incentives for teams taking it seriously.

All European countries are divided into leagues based on their UEFA ranking, so there are fewer chances of matches between two unevenly matched sides which was so often the case with the qualifiers.

The tournament replaces international friendly matches during the league campaigns and provides some exciting contests between evenly matched sides. But there are aspects to the format which even the players have not been able to understand. Just like VAR in the 2018 World Cup, this one will take some time to get registered into the minds of the fans.

The draw for the 2018/19 Nations League was made in December 2017 and was based on the UEFA national team rankings as they stood at the end of qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

The teams have been divided into four leagues, each consisting of four groups. The 12 teams in Leagues A and B are divided into four groups of three, the 15 teams in League C are sorted into three groups of four plus one group of three, and the 16 teams in League D are sorted into four groups of four teams.

Also Read: UEFA Nations League explained

Here we take a look at what makes UEFA Nations League something different from the boring friendlies:

#1 Euro 2020 berth at stake

Image result for euros 2016 winners
Portugal were the winners of Euro 2016

The winners of each group from across the four leagues discussed previously, will progress to the qualifying playoffs that will take place in March 2020. If a group winner has already qualified for the UEFA Euro 2020 then the next best team which has not qualified for the event will get a chance.

The major change in scheduling is that the European Championship qualifying will begin in March 2019 and it will allocate Euro 2020 berths to only 20 teams instead of the 24 which were given in the previous edition in 2016.

Many would argue that the bigger teams will anyway get through from the qualifying campaign and that’s the exact point UEFA is making by giving the smaller teams a chance through the Nations League.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Germany Football Antoine Griezmann Toni Kroos
Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
We tell stories through sports
UEFA Nations League: the what, the why and the how of it
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: France's predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Germany vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Germany's Predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 2
FT LIT SER
0 - 1
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT CYP SLO
2 - 1
 Cyprus vs Slovenia
Tomorrow SCO ALB 12:15 AM Scotland vs Albania
Tomorrow SER ROM 12:15 AM Serbia vs Romania
Tomorrow MON LIT 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Lithuania
12 Sep HUN GRE 12:15 AM Hungary vs Greece
12 Sep FIN EST 12:15 AM Finland vs Estonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us