×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Croatia vs England

Kelvin Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    13 Oct 2018, 16:16 IST

Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League A
Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League A

We've all finally got our heads around the Nations League, and were looking forward to seeing how England would fair against Croatia. Impressive in the World Cup, the Croatians played some of the most entertaining football and knocked out England in the semi-final stage.

Things haven't gone to plan since Russia though, losing 6-0 against a convincing Spain in September. The first task for Croatia; concede fewer goals than the Spain match. You can't blame them for being cagey and maybe not having a crowd present played more of a role than people would have thought

So, it finished 0-0 and you may have been excused if you found yourself napping halfway through as the game itself (especially the first half) failed to entertain. It never got out of third gear and felt like a training excercise, mainly due to the eerie silence from the absence of a crowd. However, the game did provide a few talking points and here are the five things we learned from the 0-0 draw.

#1 England need to be playing three at the back

Interestingly enough, Southgate opted for a 4-4-2 formation and Kyle Walker was playing as a right back, instead of the right center back position he held in Russia. The option to have three at the back was there as both Alexander-Arnold and Trippier were on the bench and many expected this to be the formation opted for by Southgate.

Attacking from wide areas was the job of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling and both failed to make any impact from wide. At the other end, four at the back seemed to stifle any potential building blocks and England fell back into a familiar way of slow, uninventive football fuelled by sideways passing.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Croatia Football Marcus Rashford Ben Chilwell Gareth Southgate
Kelvin Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
I watch films, football, TV series and my life passing me by. I play Football Manager and Fantasy Football. I read books based on films. I eat a lot of sweet potato wedges. I drink only coffee. My patronus is an arctic fox.
UEFA Nations League, Croatia 0-0 England - Hits and Flops...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Croatia v England: Preview
RELATED STORY
Croatia 0-0 England: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Croatia : 5 things we learned, UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Portugal vs. Croatia
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spain thrashes Croatia in UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
5 Talking Points from the UEFA Nations League Matches
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 must watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 fixtures
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 top games to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us