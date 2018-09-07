UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Germany vs France

The match ended 0-0 as both teams never moved from 1st gear

International break - the two words club managers dread the most. However, it is a chance for players to don their national colours and gain some pride as they represent their various countries. Previously, international friendlies did not mean much as coaches used the opportunity to test tactics and also give the fringe players the platform to make a name for themselves. As a result, there has been a change.

The lack of competition saw the old system scrapped and now we have a new system which looks more beckoning. UEFA in a bid to make international friendlies more competitive has introduced a UEFA Nations League. A league with some form of reward for the winners (a trophy and bragging rights) and semi-finalists (a play-off route to Euro 2020 in case they do not qualify conventionally).

If it was a competition that UEFA cried out for then the first set of matches of the UEFA Nations League must have dried their tears. We witnessed some mouth-watering clashes and the Germany vs France game was no short of a classic with both teams sizing up each other. Although the game ended in a goalless stalemate, here are five things that we learned.

#5 World Cup winner’s curse continues

Surprisingly, none of the previous six winners of the World Cup have won their first game after they win the title.

2018 - France drew with Germany (0-0)

2014 - Germany lost to Argentina (2-4)

2010 - Spain drew with Mexico (1-1)

2006 - Italy lost to Croatia (0-2)

2002 - Brazil lost to Paraguay (0-1)

1998 - France drew with Austria (1-1)

This makes it a record of 3 draws and 3 losses. Hopefully, the next World Cup winner in 2022 can finally break this curse and win their first game after winning the title.

