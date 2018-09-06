UEFA Nations League could be Joachim Low's final chance at redemption

Sourya Chowdhury FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 241 // 06 Sep 2018, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Joachim Low has seen the summit of the game as Germany head coach.

The UEFA Nations League kicks off tonight amidst a sense of bewilderment among players, fans and media alike and there is little buzz for the European governing body's latest brainchild. Nobody is conditioned for high-voltage competitive international football so soon after a World Cup; especially a glittering spectacle such as the one in Russia.

The 55 nations under UEFA have been divided into four leagues which are comparable to divisions and based on seedings. These are themselves divided into sub-groups in a convoluted format that has virtually replaced the friendly scene (apart from a few matches) in a revolutionary move that UEFA hopes will revitalize the international game currently upstaged the glitz and glamour of club football.

While the ultimate fate of this fledgling exercise will be decided in the months to come, it is a do-or-die test for individuals and teams involved in the competition.

Mesut Ozil will not be seen wearing a Germany shirt again after his retirement.

Soul searching

Germany, and their long-serving coach Joachim Low, are at one such crossroad. Low, known for his charismatic team-game, has led Die Mannschaft to the pinnacle of the game which culminated in a World Cup victory in 2014. But the 4-time world champions were left shell-shocked in Russia as the defending champions crashed to two heart-wrenching defeats against Mexico and South Korea that knocked them out in the group stages.

For Low and his compatriots, who have enjoyed a long spell of success together, it is a time for soul-searching. The squad is aging and veterans of past successes such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng will believe that they still have a lot to offer at the international stage and the Nations League is the ideal stage for them to prove that.

However, there have been accusations of cliques and bullying in the team while the need of the hour is a crucial rethinking of strategy, especially defensively, for the Germans in the wake of the World Cup debacle, a fact stressed by Low before their opener against the current World Cup holders France.

Their high-intensity passing game failed to pay dividends in Russia and the need of the hour is soul searching. Controversy has followed them in other, unforeseen, manners as well.

Mesut Ozil, one of the most decorated footballers of Low's tenure, has quit the national team citing racial discrimination and unfair criticism targetted at him, ostensibly because of his Turkish origins. The Ozil issue was exacerbated by him taking a picture with the controversial Turkish president Recep Erdogan amidst a change in the political mood in Germany.

Whatever may be the reason behind Ozil's departure, Low has pointed out that it is a closed case now and it is time to look beyond the spectre of the playmaker and forge a new beginning.

Leroy Sane had a wonderful 2017-18 domestic season.

Back to the future

Low reposed his faith in the old guns in Russia, controversially dropping the in-form Leroy Sane from his World Cup squad, a move he may be regretting now. The charismatic coach has promised changes and he will do well to rebuild his team with youth as he has a plethora of talented youngsters at his disposal such as Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner and Julian Brandt while influential veterans such as Toni Kroos and Marco Reus should continue to play an important role.

Didier Deschamps

Ultimate test

In their desperate quest for redemption Germany begin with the ultimate test at the Allianz Arena tonight taking on the French side who deposed them as the champions of the world. Under Didier Deschamps, the French superstars led by Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba have played a determined brand of football that refuses to give an inch.

Les Bleus are trying to build a legacy for themselves and Joachim Low's Germany will be trying to reclaim theirs. This could be his last chance. It promises to be a mouth-watering spectacle.