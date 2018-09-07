UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain: Combined XI

Sachin Bhat ANALYST Preview 07 Sep 2018, 22:47 IST



If you're disappointed with the manner in which the UEFA Nations League kicked-off following a dour goalless draw between heavyweights France and Germany, then you're ruing too early. For there's another clash of top shouts to spice up your weekend as England welcome Spain to Wembley this Saturday.

Less then two years ago, the sides met at the same venue in an international friendly that saw La Roja fight back from two goals down to hold the Three Lions in an entertaining 2-2 stalemate. Now with an added incentive of the Euro qualification, we can expect another thrilling affair despite a raft of squad changes in both camps.

Ahead of the kick-off, let's see how England and Spain stack up in a combined XI: (Only players selected in the 23-man squad have been included)

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (England/Everton)

Pickford is now the No.1 choice in goal for England

It's hard to mention anyone in the same breath as David De Gea, but the Spaniard's struggle at the World Cup coupled with a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign sees England's new netminder taking a place here. The 24-year old was a constant in the nets for the Three Lions at the Russian showpiece and turned in terrific shifts to rightfully claim to be the successor of Joe Hart.

Though he's yet to keep a cleansheet in the league in 4 attempts, Pickford has made 13 saves - almost twice as much as what De Gea has mustered so far and ranks within the top 10 goalkeepers so far on that count. There's certainly more to come on the other side of the international break, but Pickford has established himself as the No.1 choice in goal under Gareth Southgate's tutelage and will most likely start against Spain in England's Nations League opener.

