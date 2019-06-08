UEFA Nations League final: "Three finals and I hope to win two of the three," says Ronaldo ahead off clash against Netherlands

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

What’s the story?

After leading his side to a victory against Switzerland, Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play a role in the finals of UEFA Nations League. The Portuguese is now eyeing a second international trophy with his national side as Portugal face Netherlands in the finals which will be played on Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronaldo's first trophy with his nation came in Euro 2016 when they beat host nation, France, in the final. Other than that, all his other trophies came from his club careers with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

The forward came close to lifting his first trophy for his nation in 2004. However, Portugal lost to Greece in the final of Euro 2004.

The heart of the matter

Portugal and Netherlands will battle it out on Sunday. The Juventus ace tore Swiss defense apart as he scored a brilliant hat-trick to send his side into the final.

Now the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is eyeing success with the Portuguese squad as he said:

"When I pull on the shirt of the national team, it's a huge honour for me and it's a different feeling than it is playing for clubs."

"It's our country: my family is Portuguese, my friends too. I grew up in Portugal, so it's special to put on the shirt of the national team. And obviously, the chance to fight for trophies makes it even more special – like it was in Euro 2004 and Euro 2016, and how this competition will be now.

"Three finals and I hope to win two of the three. That would be fantastic and I have hope − so does the team. We are positive; we are playing at home.

"I hope the stadium will be great, that there will be good energy, that this energy will be transmitted to us, and that everyone can be confident, because we will try to give our best. Together, we can become champions."

Ronaldo is also hoping for support from the home crowd when the match is played. Ultimately, his wish is for his country to beat the Dutch side.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.