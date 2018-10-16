×
UEFA Nations League: Four talking points from Spain v England

Kelvin Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
124   //    16 Oct 2018, 03:28 IST

England came out on top of a thrilling encounter in Spain
New Spain manager, Luis Enrique has enjoyed a stellar start in his new job, winning all three of his matches so far, scoring 12 and only conceding twice in the process.

This evening (Monday 15th October) saw Enrique's Spain take on World-Cup semi-finalists, England in the UEFA Nations League group A4.

There were a couple of suspensions in the England team which saw Gomez and Winks slot into the starting 11. Some had expected England to go back to three in central defence which proved successful in the World Cup. However, Southgate once again opted for two central defenders with Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier playing as left and right backs, respectively.

In a game that could not have been more different than the 0-0 draw on Friday between Croatia and England, there was plenty to talk about. For starters, there was a real-life crowd turning out at the Estadio Benito Villamarin (home of Real Betis) in Spain.

Let's take a look at the four main talking points from an entertaining match that was overflowing with exciting, attacking football.


1 - It's not just goals that Harry Kane offers England



Harry Kane led by example
If you had been told the final score without watching the game, chances are you might have thought that Harry Kane would have been on the scoresheet. However, the World Cup golden boot winner was in great form without finding the back of the net.

England were fantastic on the counter-attack and it was Kane who brought others into play by assisting Rashford and Sterling's second. It was for Rashford's goal that Kane (somewhat fortuitously) took the ball out of the air after a quick kick from keeper Jordan Pickford and provided the perfect through ball where Rashford took a touch with one foot and finished with the other.

Kane has shown that he is one of the best forwards in world football and he has to be the best at playing the lone striker role.






Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Raheem Sterling Harry Kane Luis Enrique Gareth Southgate
Kelvin Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
I watch films, football, TV series and my life passing me by. I play Football Manager and Fantasy Football. I read books based on films. I eat a lot of sweet potato wedges. I drink only coffee. My patronus is an arctic fox.
