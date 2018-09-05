UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview, possible line-ups, prediction

The French national team

The newly introduced UEFA Nations League will kick-start on 00:15 IST on 7 September 2019, with 2014 World Champions Germany facing 2018 World Champions France in Munich Germany.

The match is promised to be a perfect opener as both have won a combined five European Championships between them. As France returns to the field for the first time after a memorable World Cup campaign, Germany looks to bounce back from their dismal performance in the last World Cup where they were eliminated at the group stage following defeats to Mexico and South Korea.

Both teams look to begin the inaugural tournament with a win. The Netherlands is the third team in Group 1 along with France and Germany.

France has a superior advantage over Germany in head to head record as they have won 13 and lost only 7 of the 29 previous meetings between them. Given the style of play of both teams, a lot of goals are expected in the match.

Predicted line-ups

France

World Champions!

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Benoit Costil, Benjamin Lecomte

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Djibril Sidibe

Midfielders: Ngolo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Steven Nzonzi, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar, Florian Thauvin

The World Champions have retained a similar squad to the one that won the World Cup in Russia. Didier Deschamps might go with the strongest XI that he played in the World Cup with Mbappe, Giroud and Griezmann forming the front 3. But Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele may push for a start following his stunning form with his club.

Matuidi, Pogba and Kante will form the midfield. The duo of Varane and Umtiti will start at centre-back. Benjamin Pavard will retain his position at left back, and Benjamin Mendy will get the nod ahead of Lucas Hernandez following his performances with Manchester City.

PSG Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will make his debut for Les Blues since captain Hugo Lloris pulled out of the squad through an injury.

Predicted lineup: Areola, Mendy, Umtiti, Varane, Pavard, Kante, Pogba, Matuidi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Germany

A bad World Cup outing

Manager: Joachim Low

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Jerome Boateng, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Thilo Kehrer, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz, Niklas Sule, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders/Forwards: Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Nils Peterson, Leroy Sane, Marco Reus, Toni Kroos, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thomas Muller

Die Nationalmannschaft are without Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil who announced his retirement from International football following the World Cup. Jonas Hector pulled out of the squad due to his recent workload.

Joachim Low made some changes to the team considering the future after a disastrous World Cup campaign in Russia. Captain Neuer is most likely to start in goal with Schulz, Hummels, Boateng and Kimmich forming the back four.

Gundogan and Kroos will constitute the central midfield, with Muller, Reus, Brandt, and Werner at the top. New Bayern signing Leon Goretzka will push for a start following his form with club.

Predicted lineup: Neuer, Schulz, Hummels, Boateng, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Brandt, Muller, Reus, Werner.

Prediction

Germany 0-1 France