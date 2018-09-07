UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Poland preview & probable Lineups

The first match of group 3 will be played between Italy and Poland at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna on Friday, September 18.

Group 3 is said to be one of the highly competitive groups in UEFA Nations league with Italy, Poland and European champions Portugal. After failing to qualify for the World cup for the first since 1958, Italy has headed to their new challenge UEFA nations cup under their new head coach Roberto Mancini.

While on the other hand Poland are also eagerly looking to prove their mettle after the disappointing World Cup Campaign. They have been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage itself.

With both sides looking to get back on winning ways, we could hope for a great entertainment.

Itlay Preview:

This will be the first official competitive match of Italy under Roberto Mancini. Italy managed to win only one game under Mancini, having played 3 games since his arrival. He considers Italy as the underdog in the group.

Italy football team

Itlay squad is a mix of experienced players and youngsters. They have become defensively weaker, especially after the retirement of big stars like Buffon, Barzagli. The new coach has to cope up with young players.

The former City manager has used all the three goalkeepers since his arrival as head coach, now is the time to settle on his first choice GK who will likely be Gigio Donnarumma. However, he has brought some new and young faces to the squad. There will be some new arrivals in the midfield area too,

Jorginho will be a key part of the side. Striker Balotelli likely to get a nod ahead of Immobile and Belotti as he has a good understanding with Mancini. One of Chiesa and Bernardeschi will start. Lorenzo Pellegrini will compete with Bonaventura. Giorgio Chiellini will be the new captain. Under-21 player Marco Benassi might have to compete with Cristante for a place in the midfield. A new 4-3-3 formation is about to be deployed today.

Italy Probable Lineup: Donnarumma; Zappacosta, Bonucci, Chiellini, Criscito; Cristante/Benassi, Jorginho, Pellegrini/Bonaventura; Chiesa, Balotelli, Insigne.

Poland preview:

Poland finished bottom of the group H in the world cup. They only managed to win one game in the WorldCup and the manager Adam Nawalka had to step out as a result.

Poland are looking to get back on track under their new manager Jerzy Brzeczek. Robert Lewandowski is the lone striker who desperately needs a support which he wasn't able to draw out during WorldCup from other players. Skipper Lewandowski needs to fire in order to save the white eagles from another disastrous campaign.

Robert Lewandowski

New boss Brzeczek has the opportunity to make some changes, making it quite difficult to predict the Starting XI. Kamil Glik whose absence was clearly seen during the Worldcup, will be back to the side. GK Fabianski will compete with Szczesny for the place. Left back Maciej Rybus has to compete with Reca. One of Jan Bednarek and Kamiński will be handed a start alongside Glik, same with the case of Rafal Kurzawa and Karol Linetty.

Poland Probable Lineup: Fabiański/Szczesny; Bereszyński, Glik, Kamiński/Bednarek, Rybus/Reca; Błaszczykowski, Krychowiak, Zieliński, Kurzawa/Linetty; Milik, Lewandowski.

Prediction: Despite the defensive vulnerabilities, Italy are clear favorites to win this match over the Polish team.

Predicting 1-0 win for Italy.