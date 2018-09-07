Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Poland preview & probable Lineups

shivaji puppala
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.15K   //    07 Sep 2018, 21:32 IST

The first match of group 3 will be played between Italy and Poland at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna on Friday, September 18.

Group 3 is said to be one of the highly competitive groups in UEFA Nations league with Italy, Poland and European champions Portugal. After failing to qualify for the World cup for the first since 1958, Italy has headed to their new challenge UEFA nations cup under their new head coach Roberto Mancini.

While on the other hand Poland are also eagerly looking to prove their mettle after the disappointing World Cup Campaign. They have been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage itself.

With both sides looking to get back on winning ways, we could hope for a great entertainment.

Itlay Preview:

This will be the first official competitive match of Italy under Roberto Mancini. Italy managed to win only one game under Mancini, having played 3 games since his arrival. He considers Italy as the underdog in the group.


Italy vs Poland Preview & Probable Lineups
Italy football team

Itlay squad is a mix of experienced players and youngsters. They have become defensively weaker, especially after the retirement of big stars like Buffon, Barzagli. The new coach has to cope up with young players.

The former City manager has used all the three goalkeepers since his arrival as head coach, now is the time to settle on his first choice GK who will likely be Gigio Donnarumma. However, he has brought some new and young faces to the squad. There will be some new arrivals in the midfield area too,

Jorginho will be a key part of the side. Striker Balotelli likely to get a nod ahead of Immobile and Belotti as he has a good understanding with Mancini. One of Chiesa and Bernardeschi will start. Lorenzo Pellegrini will compete with Bonaventura. Giorgio Chiellini will be the new captain. Under-21 player Marco Benassi might have to compete with Cristante for a place in the midfield. A new 4-3-3 formation is about to be deployed today.

Italy Probable LineupDonnarumma; Zappacosta, Bonucci, Chiellini, Criscito; Cristante/Benassi, Jorginho, Pellegrini/Bonaventura; Chiesa, Balotelli, Insigne.

Poland preview:

Poland finished bottom of the group H in the world cup. They only managed to win one game in the WorldCup and the manager Adam Nawalka had to step out as a result.

Poland are looking to get back on track under their new manager Jerzy Brzeczek. Robert Lewandowski is the lone striker who desperately needs a support which he wasn't able to draw out during WorldCup from other players. Skipper Lewandowski needs to fire in order to save the white eagles from another disastrous campaign.


Italy vs Poland Preview & Probable Lineups.
Robert Lewandowski

New boss Brzeczek has the opportunity to make some changes, making it quite difficult to predict the Starting XI. Kamil Glik whose absence was clearly seen during the Worldcup, will be back to the side. GK Fabianski will compete with Szczesny for the place. Left back Maciej Rybus has to compete with Reca. One of Jan Bednarek and Kamiński will be handed a start alongside Glik, same with the case of Rafal Kurzawa and Karol Linetty.

Poland Probable Lineup: Fabiański/Szczesny; Bereszyński, Glik, Kamiński/Bednarek, Rybus/Reca; Błaszczykowski, Krychowiak, Zieliński, Kurzawa/Linetty; Milik, Lewandowski.

Prediction: Despite the defensive vulnerabilities, Italy are clear favorites to win this match over the Polish team.

Predicting 1-0 win for Italy.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Italy Football Poland Football Robert Lewandowski Insigne Lorenzo FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football News
shivaji puppala
CONTRIBUTOR
Freelance football writer
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Explained: Preview, Groups, Format,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal - 5 key Players to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Germany vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League D - Week 1
FT KAZ GEO
0 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Georgia
FT ARM LIE
2 - 1
 Armenia vs Liechtenstein
FT LAT AND
0 - 0
 Latvia vs Andorra
FT GIB FYR
0 - 2
 Gibraltar vs FYR Macedonia
FT AZE KOS
0 - 0
 Azerbaijan vs Kosovo
FT FAR MAL
3 - 1
 Faroe Islands vs Malta
Today BEL SAN 09:30 PM Belarus vs San Marino
Tomorrow LUX MOL 12:15 AM Luxembourg vs Moldova
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us