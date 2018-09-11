Portugal 1-0 Italy: Hits and Flops, UEFA Nations League 2018/19

Italy's Nations League campaign went from bad to worse after a slender 1-0 defeat to Portugal in a top billing Group 3 clash in Lisbon. Andre Silva fired the Euro 2016 champions to crucial three points with an exquisite close-range as the Azzurris once again cut a frustrated figure.

A penalty from Jorginho saved the blushes in the opener against Poland last week, but there was no such reprieve this time around. Italy's attack continued to underwhelm despite the chop and changes while the new crop of youngsters too offered little hope. The road to resurrection looks like a long way for Mancini and his band of busted flushes.

Here are the hits and flops of the game:

#1 Hit: Andre Silva

Silva was on fire against Italy

Portugal's hero of the night, Andre Silva was back among the goals after a considerable barren run. He failed to provide the spark at the World Cup he otherwise did during the qualifiers, drawing a blank in all three starts. But the Valencia hitman was back in business today and led his side to three vital points.

With no Cristiano Ronaldo to partner him upfront, Silva was the focal point of Portugal's attack and did prove to be a menace with his movements and great link-up play. His decisive moment of the game came shortly after the break when he finally broke the deadlock. Bruma scythed down into the area to lay a defense-splitting pass to Silva, who then nonchalantly rounded it off after taking a turn and nestling the ball into the bottom corner.

A goal of sublime quality.

