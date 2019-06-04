Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League Portugal Lineup, Suspension List and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 134 // 04 Jun 2019, 06:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The inaugural finals of the UEFA Nations League are all set to kick off at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal with Switzerland playing host nation Portugal in the first semi-final.

The hosts Portugal came through unbeaten in a tough League A Group 3 consisting of Italy and Poland with 8 points. Their opponents Switzerland had an equally tough group as they had to fend off the challenge from 2018 World Cup third place holders Belgium.

The visitors though have won more games against Portugal when looking at head to head fixtures. The Swiss have won on 10 occassions as compared to 7 from the Portugal side. The Portuguese had the last laugh when both the teams met at the Estadio da Luz in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

Team News

Portugal will have a fully-fit squad to call upon for Wednesday’s game against Switzerland. Fernando Santo though will be without FC Porto man Danilo Pereira after the defensive midfielder was sent off in their last Nations league fixture against Poland.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: Danilo Pereira

Predicted Lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to return to competitive action after being left out in the UEFA Nations League qualifiers. The 33-year-old Juventus will likely to lead the line for Santo's side.

Portugal is likely to revert back to a 4-2-2-2 formation with Santos opting for this formation whenever Ronaldo is available. The Juventus man is likely to pair up with Benfica man Dyego Sousa.

The other major change in the side would be the addition of Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho in place of the suspended Danilo Pereira while William Carvalho, Rafa Silva and Bernardo Silva are likely to join the veteran player in the midfield.

Advertisement

The goalposts will be once again guarded by Rui Patricio with Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro likely to form the defensive lineup.

Portugal Predicted XI: Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Carvalho, Moutinho; Bernardo, Rafa Silva; Ronaldo, Sousa.