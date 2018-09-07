UEFA Nations League: Three reasons why Germany failed to score against France

In the first international fixture since the end of the World Cup and since their humiliating performance against South Korea, Germany took on World Champions France. Joachim Low and his men bowed out of Russia 2018 in stunning style, then went on to suffer various controversies with multiple stars retiring including and not limited to Mesut Ozil.

However, they battled the French and played to their potential on the first day of the debut UEFA Nations league, who unlike the four-time World Champions had a sensational time in Russia. But the Germans, who haven’t exactly had a stellar time playing football for a little over a year, somehow managed to keep their first clean sheet in over eight games.

One thing German coach Joachim Low did get right were his tactics and Die Mannschaft somehow managed to keep a stellar French side relatively quiet. Not only that, their build-up play was decent at times and they certainly tested debutant Alphonse Areola

Here are three reasons why Germany managed to hold France to a goalless draw:

#3 A back-three works for Germany

Fans and critics made sure that the German FA and even coach Joachim Low knew that one thing was wrong with the 2014 World Champions during Russia 2018. They simply couldn’t defend against their opposition, whether it was Denmark or Mexico and of course South Korea, the Germans struggled to keep a clean sheet but that was a problem going as far back as eight games before they played France in the UEFA Nations League.

Against a French side with the likes of Antoine Greizmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and so many others, Germany was always going to have a tough time defending, especially on the counter-attack.

But to counter against that, Low brought in a tried and test formation with three centre-backs making up the majority of the defence, while Joshua Kimmich and Matthias Ginter played as wing-backs.

And it worked, as Jerome Boateng, Max Hummels and Antonio Rudiger did very well, stifling any potential attack before getting Germany back on the ball again. Not only did they have that, the presence of the two wing-backs plus an occasional Rudiger, certainly helped the Germans going forward.

