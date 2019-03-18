×
UEFA opens disciplinary action against Ronaldo

IANS
NEWS
News
96   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:28 IST
IANS Image
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria/IANS)

Madrid, March 18 (IANS) The UEFA on Monday started disciplinary action against Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for the celebration gesture following his team's 3-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in Turin, Italy.

Having scored a hat-trick to lead Juventus to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Ronaldo seemingly imitated the celebratory gesture of Atletico's coach Diego Simeone last month in Madrid after his team scored its first goal in an eventual victory over Juventus at Atletico's home pitch -- the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, reports Efe news.

"Following a disciplinary investigation by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector in accordance with the Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atletico de Madrid, played on March 12 in Italy," the UEFA said in a statement.

Ronaldo is being charged, according to the UEFA, with inappropriate conduct. The disciplinary body is set to take a decision on March 21.

The UEFA had decided to fine Atletico's coach Simeone 20,000 euros for his misconduct.

On Saturday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he didn't think Ronaldo would be banned from the European club competitions over this gesture.

"I think everyone on Tuesday celebrated in his own way. There were 42,000 fans at the stadium -- they'd have to ban all of them. It (Ronaldo's celebration) does not seem to be anything special. We do not fear a ban, and there won't be one," Allegri had said during a press conference.

Since joining the Italian club, in a surprising move, from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo has played 36 matches.

Ronaldo, who has scored 19 Serie A goals this season, also took part in the decision-making process, according to the coach.

