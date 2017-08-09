UEFA Super Cup 2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United, 5 Talking Points

Zinedine Zidane wins the battle over Jose Mourinho

09 Aug 2017

Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup yet again

Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup for the second year in succession, beating Manchester United 2-1 in Skopje, Macedonia and thus ensure their status as the Champions of Europe.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Isco gave Los Blancos a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Romelu Lukaku grabbed one back for the Red Devils in the 62nd minute, but Madrid held on to ensure they won the game.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 Real Madrid's juggernaut looks unstoppable

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City should be very, very scared. After having won all of their major targets last season, the hope amongst clubs in Europe was that Real Madrid would return sans their hunger and motivation, and if they were lucky, without their fluidity as well.

24 minutes in, and Real Madrid had extended their scoring streak to an incredible 66 games in all competitions, racking up 183 goals in the process. There is a tactical awareness to this side that looks equally comfortable playing a midfield diamond, a back three, or even their traditional 4-3-3. Madrid looked comfortably on top for the best part of an hour, and Ronaldo wasn't even on the pitch.

It's hard to find a weakness, because even when Madrid do concede, they remain eerily calm - it's no secret where that comes from - Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman aims to create history with a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League wins this season, and the omens look good.

Not bad for a manager they call 'Lucky'.