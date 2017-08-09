UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United, Player Ratings

Manchester United were outplayed as Real Madrid won their second successive UEFA Super Cup in Skopje

Zidane's Madrid lift their 4th European trophy in 2 years.

The Score: Real Madrid 2-1 Man United (Casemiro 24', Isco 52'; Lukaku 62')

Real Madrid did what Real Madrid do under Zinedine Zidane - win. They did so with a fair amount of ease - though a couple of United attacks did worry them - and it's hard to see anyone dethroning them anytime soon. They are a scary, scary, side. Who get the occasional offside goal to go for them

Manchester United weren't as bad as most people - especially on twitter - will have you believe, but they'll need a touch more composure up front if they are to have a better season this time around; the signs are promising, though.

Real Madrid

MAdrid celebtrate their opening goal

Keylor Navas: 5/10

The Costa Rican was a bit shaky throughout and was let off by Manchester United's horribly lackadaisical finishing; except for a superb save when one-on-one with Rashford, he had one to forget - especially the spill that gifted Lukaku the goal.

Dani Carvajal: 7/10

The Spaniard underlined why he's the best right back in the world with a superb display both moving forward and in defence... it was his superb ball that led to Casemiro's first goal, and although troubled by Fellaini in the air in the second half, he had a good game.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

The Frenchman had one of those games where he won't make the headlines as he eased through the game with quiet, purring, efficiency. Shackled the massive bulk of Lukaku quite easily but was occasionally troubled by the darting runs of Mkhitaryan.

Sergio Ramos: 8/10

Ramos and Fellaini get acquainted

He got into a clash of heads with Fellaini, got a yellow card for body-checking Pogba and argued with the referee with an expression of utter disbelief plastered on his face, pulled a header wide, defended like a beast and was generally 100% entertainment.

Can't ask for more.

Marcelo: 6/10

The Brazilian was unusually off the pace in this game and couldn't exert his trademark influence over the left-flank. Antonio Valencia got the better of him on more than one occasion, and Zidane will be hoping that one of his most trusted men shakes off the cobwebs soon.

Toni Kroos: 9/10

Why does he get 9?

This:

96% - Toni Kroos completed 73 of his 76 passes in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup, at least 30 more than any Man Utd player. Accuracy. pic.twitter.com/dM3OnwqQsR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 8, 2017

The German is the best midfielder on the planet, isn't he?

Luka Modric: 8/10

His Croatian partner isn't far behind. Luka Modric was his usual buzzing self throughout the game and his combination of neat dribbling and sublime passing will never go out of fashion. What a player.

Carlos Casemiro: 9/10

No Ronaldo? No Problem!

The goal he scored may have been offside, but take nothing away from the manner in which he scored it. The run he made off Lindelof's shoulder was excellent - the Swede had no idea what was happening - and the finish would have made his mate Ronaldo proud. He was everywhere all the time, and United simply couldn't handle him - either in attack or defence as that header which thwacked off the crossbar showed.

For my money, Madrid's best player on the night.

Isco: 8/10

There wasn't much Disco for Isco in the first half as Nemanja Matic shut him down with bloody-minded determination, but as the game opened up after Casemiro's goal, the little magician started working his magic. The goal was a thing of beauty - his give and go with Bale cut United into shreds and his finish was, as always, impeccable.

Karim Benzema: 7/10

The Frenchman did what the Frenchman always does - run the channels supremely well, drag defenders out of position, put in a few balls into the box to create chances for teammates and generally have a good impact on Madrid's offense.

Gareth Bale: 7/10

While he threatened early in the match, it was a little later on that he really had an impact on the match with his sublime return pass to Isco for the second, winning, goal. Earlier in the day he thundered a shot onto the crossbar and gave the United defence a few scares, but you get the feeling that his recent spate of injuries have made him a touch tentative and that's not good for anyone. Doesn't help that he looks like he's lost a yard or two of pace, either.

Substitutes

Lucas Vazquez: 7/10

The swivel of the hips that sent Matteo Darmian into early retirement was the one piece of skill that stood out, but the youngster had a great game - winning fouls, keeping possession and generally doing the things that needed to be done to win the match

Marcos Asensio: 7/10

Ditto for Asensio, whose most impressive piece of skill was not the turning finish that De Gea saved brilliantly, but a superb little reverse ball from the centre of the field to free Marcelo down the left. WOOF! The lad can play, alright

Cristiano Ronaldo: 7/10

Why does he get 7? For being Cristiano Ronaldo.