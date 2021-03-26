UEFA U21 Euros: 5 players to watch out for

The UEFA U21 Euros will be held in Hungary and Slovenia this year.

The tournament is an excellent platform for young players to perform on a big stage and showcase their prowess. It is also a great opportunity for clubs to scout talented youngsters and stay ahead in the transfer game.

For fans, it is an opportunity to catch an early glimpse of players who could go on to dominate the game in the years to come.

Five players to watch out for at UEFA U21 Euros 2021:

Despite the UEFA U21 Euros being an age-group tournament, players enter the competition at various stages of their careers.

For some, it is their first taste of the limelight. For others, it is a chance to move ahead in their careers to a new league or a bigger club, etc. Then there are players who are already in the public eye and looking to prove a point.

On that note, let's take a look at five such well-known players who could be ones to watch out for at the 2021 UEFA U21 Euros.

#1 Riqui Puig (Spain)

Riqui Puig will be desperate to get some game-time.

A lot has been spoken about Riqui Puig this season. The diminutive central midfielder has been touted as one of the best La Masia talents in recent years, but first-team opportunities have taken time to come by.

They only came at the end of last season, and Puig took them with both hands. He looked set to become a starter this season. but things haven't gone to plan.

Ronald Koeman has had a glimpse of what the young Spaniard could offer. But the player has only made 20 appearances across competitions. Despite his limited minutes, Puig has done well whenever he has been called upon.

7 - Riqui Puig is the @FCBarcelona_es player to have needed less touches to score in a single game this season (seven). Profitable#ElcheBarca #ElcheBarcelona pic.twitter.com/Tylp8eemN6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 24, 2021

The U21 Euros could be the stage for Puig to remind the world and especially Ronald Koeman and Barcelona about what he is capable of.

#2 Jules Kounde (France)

Jules Kounde recently struggled against Erling Haaland.

There can definitely be a case for Jules Kounde being the best U21 defender in the world.

He could be one , if not the best player in the U21 Euros, so it's a surprise that he hasn't made his senior debut yet.

With a lot of clubs reportedly interested in him, the 22-year-old Frencham could secure a big move to one of Europe's elite clubs by producing a big outing at the U21 Euros.

1 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 in the first half against Barcelona:



1 goal

2 shots - 50% of Sevilla's shots (2/4)

45 passes completed from 49 (91.8%) - 2nd most by a Sevilla player

0 fouls conceded



Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/ngloWZGlJZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2021

The last month or so hasn't been the best for him, as both Erling Haaland and Ousmane Dembele ran rings around him. But Kounde's potential is massive, and he'll look for a productive U21 Euros campaign.

