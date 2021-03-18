UEFA U21 Euros Preview

Who doesn't like exciting young prospects? That's why everyone should be interested in the upcoming UEFA U21 Euros. Unlike the senior Euros, the U21s take place every two years and bring to the spotlight many fantastic young talents.

This acts as a platform for these young players to showcase their qualities and either seal big moves or impose themselves in the public eye.

Spain v Germany - 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Final

The U21 Euros tournament was last played in 2019 in Italy and San Marino, with Spain emerging triumphant by beating Germany 2-1 in the final. Spain alone had in their ranks the likes of Dani Olmo, Dani Ceballos and Fabian Ruiz.

The tournament will be held in Slovenia and Hungary with four cities in each country hosting matches. Jan Oblak and Peter Gulacsi are the tournament ambassadors for their respective countries.

The format of this year's UEFA U21 Euros tournament is quite unique, with the group stage and knockout stage held separately. The group stage takes place from 24 to 31 March 2021, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June 2021.

Important dates

Groups A & B: 24/27/30 March

Groups C & D: 25/28/31 March

Quarter-finals: 31 May

Semi-finals: 3 June

Final: 6 June

16 teams qualify for the UEFA U21 Euros tournament with 4 groups of 4 teams each

Group A

Hungary (hosts)

Germany

Romania

Netherlands

Group B

Slovenia (hosts)

Spain (holders)

Czech Republic

Italy

Group C

Russia

Iceland

France

Denmark

Group D

Portugal

Croatia

England

Switzerland

The draw was made in Nyon on 10 December 2020.

Like all sport competitions nowadays, the UEFA U21 Euros will also take place behind closed doors

Like with all other football competitions, related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, the group stage of the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship will be played behind closed doors.

UEFA is said to be monitoring the situation very closely in the two host countries and will take a decision on whether spectators can be allowed for the knockout stage of the final tournament nearer the time, in cooperation with the host associations and the relevant authorities.