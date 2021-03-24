UEFA U21 Euros: Ranking the favourites

The UEFA U21 Euros are back and everyone must pay attention. The tournament is an excellent platform for young players to perform on a big stage and showcase themselves to the world. It is also a great opportunity for clubs to scout talented youngsters and get ahead in the transfer game.

For us fans, it is an opportunity to get an early glimpse of players who could dominate the world for the next decade or more.

The UEFA U21 Euros were last played in 2019 in Italy and San Marino. Spain emerged triumphant, beating Germany 2-1 in the final. Spain alone had in their ranks the likes of Dani Olmo, Dani Ceballos, and Fabian Ruiz.

The UEFA U21 Euros 2021 will be held in Slovenia and Hungary with four cities in each country hosting matches. Jan Oblak and Peter Gulacsi are the tournament ambassadors for their respective countries.

The format of this year's UEFA U21 Euros is unique, with the group stage and knockout stage held separately. The group stage takes place from 24 to 31 March 2021, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June 2021.

Here are the favorites to win this year's UEFA U21 Euros

#5 Netherlands

The Dutch are famous for their youth academies and their use of young players. The likes of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar have excellent academies, while the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord don't shy away from playing youngsters either.

Netherlands's best player going into the tournament is Teun Koopmeiners

This team hence is blessed with multiple excellent talents. Their defense boasts multiple excellent talents in the form of PSG left-back Bakker and right-backs Teze and Zeefuik. Sven Botman has formed one of the best defenses in Europe in Lille and will be very important to the chances for Jong Orange.

Teun Koopmeiners, the AZ midfielder, is the star of the team and he'll have multiple clubs watching him. The forward line is tremendously exciting, featuring the likes of Myron Boadu, Brian Brobbey, Justin Kluivert, Dilrosun, Cody Gakpo and Noa Lang.

