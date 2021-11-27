Ufa vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Ufa will welcome Spartak Moscow to the BetBoom Arena for a matchday 16 fixture in the Russian Premier League on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to FC Rostov last weekend. Hamid Algarov scored a brace to help his side leave the Rostov Arena with a point.

Spartak Moscow secured maximum points in a morale-boosting 2-1 home win over Napoli in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Alexander Sobolev scored a first-half brace to set up a grand-stand final matchday in Group C.

They will turn their attention to domestic competitions where they currently sit in 10th place, having garnered 19 points from 15 matches. Ufa are four points and two spots behind them in the league table.

Ufa vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

The two sides have an almost identical record over their last 15 games against one another.

FC Ufa have been slightly better with six wins to their name while Spartak Moscow were victorious on five occasions. with four matches ending in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in September when goals from Ezequiel Ponce and Quincy Promes helped Spartak Moscow secure a 2-0 home win.

Ufa form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Spartak Moscow form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-D

Ufa vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Ufa

Gamid Agalarov (knock), Moritz Bauer (hip), Timur Zhamaletdinov (knee) and Jemal Tabidze (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Gamid Agalarov, Moritz Bauer, Timur Zhamaletdinov, Jemal Tabidze

Suspension: None

Spartak Moscow

Pavel Maslov (tendon), Georgi Melkadze (muscle), Ezequiel Ponce (meniscus), Jorrit Hendrix (Achilles tendon), Roman Zobnin (muscle), Zelimkhan Bakaev and Mikhail Ignatov (leg) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Pavel Maslov, Georgi Melkadze, Ezequiel Ponce, Jorrit Hendrix, Roman Zobnin, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Mikhail Ignatov

Suspension: None

Ufa vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Ufa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aleksandr Belenov (GK); Yury Zhuravlev, Aleksey Nikitin, Erving Botake-Yoboma; Azer Aliev, Artem Golubev, Vladislav Kamilov, Filip Mrzljak, Cacintura; Hamid Agalarov, Vyacheslav Krotov

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aleksandr Selikhov; Ilya Kutepov, Maximiliano Caufriez, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Mikhail Ignatov, Stepan Melnikov, Ayrton Lucas; Quincy Promes, Aleksandr Sobolev

Ufa vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form, although Ufa are more in need of the points to avoid dropping into the relegation zone. A defeat for Spartak Moscow could also leave them eerily close to the drop and the capital side will want to avoid this situation.

Although one side could nick the win, we are backing both teams to cancel out one another in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ufa 1-1 Spartak Moscow

