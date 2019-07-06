×
Uganda 0-1 Senegal: 3 reasons why Senegal won | Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Anthony Akatugba Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
21   //    06 Jul 2019, 19:51 IST

Senegal's Talisman, Sadio Mane, celebrates his game-winning strike
Senegal's Talisman, Sadio Mane, celebrates his game-winning strike

This was unquestionably the expected outcome, but the Teranga Lions of Senegal were made to claw their way to the finish line, as the Cranes of Uganda were having none of it.

The Ugandans made an appearance in the AFCON knockout phase for the first time since 1978, and despite being clear underdogs, they took the fight to Senegal. They had 7 shots in total, with 3 on target, forcing Senegal's Alfred Gomis to make a couple of crucial saves.

It was a very boisterous game, with the opening minutes seeing the referee dish out a flurry of yellow cards in the lead up to the game's opener.

In the end, a 15th-minute Sadio Mane strike was enough to see the Senegalese through, despite Uganda's defiant resolve. 

The win sees Senegal through to the quarterfinals, with the Squirrels of Benin waiting and hoping to cause another famous upset.

In this article, we analyse 3 reasons why the Teranga Lions beat Uganda's Cranes.

#3 Sadio Mane's clinical finish

Sadio Mane - Moved into pole position on the AFCON scorers chart
Sadio Mane - Moved into pole position on the AFCON scorers chart

The tournament has certainly been a mixed bag for Sadio Mane. He started off by missing Senegal's opener against Tanzania due to yellow cards accumulated in the qualifiers, however, he has gone on to score 3 goals in 3 games, missing 2 spot-kicks against Kenya and Uganda along the way.

His lone strike against Uganda was enough to see his team through, and it took him to the top of the AFCON goal rankings.

In the 15th minute, the Liverpool man concluded a pretty impressive attacking display by latching onto a through ball from M'baye Niang, deftly sending the ball past the irrepressible Denis Onyango to put the game at 1-0.

Sadio Mane went on to miss a spot kick in the 2nd half, as Onyango became villain and hero for the Ugandans in a span of a few minutes.

Mane's cool finish early on proved to be decisive in the end, as the Ugandans unquestionably proved to be a handful. The Liverpool man will be looking to increase his AFCON 2019 tally as well as shake off his spot-kick blues when his team faces West African neighbours, Benin, next.

