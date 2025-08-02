Uganda vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2025

Uganda host Algeria at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday for their opening game of the 2024 African Nations Championship in Group C. Ranked 88th in the world, Uganda qualified for the tournament by virtue of being co-hosts along with Kenya and Tanzania, marking their seventh appearance.

Ad

Interestingly, the Cranes have never progressed beyond the group stages in any of the previous six editions. In fact, out of 18 games, the East African side have won just twice: in 2014 and 2022.

Paul Put's side will be hoping to make it beyond the first round and into the knockout stages for the first time in the CHAN competition's history, but they haven't played enough games this year.

Uganda have engaged in just three official fixtures, winning one: a narrow 1-0 victory over Guinea in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In their most recent encounter on 9 June, they drew 1-1 with Gambia in a friendly on 9 June.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Algeria are making only their third appearance in the African Nations Championship and a second in a row. The Greens finished as the competition runners-up in 2022, losing 5-4 on penalties to Senegal after the sides played out a 0-0 draw.

The North African giants will be hoping for another deep run in the competition as they come into the tournament on the back of a strong run in 2025, winning thrice in a row before a 4-3 loss to Sweden in a friendly game on 10 June.

Ad

Uganda vs Algeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with Uganda winning on five occasions and losing to Algeria seven times.

The Desert Warriors have come out on top in each of their last five encounters with the Cranes, and remain unbeaten in their last seven fixtures.

Uganda's last win over Algeria came in October 1998, a 2-1 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They are yet to win this fixture in 2025.

Ad

Uganda vs Algeria Prediction

Algeria are the stronger team on paper, even without many of their first-team stars, such is the bench strength of the North African side. Uganda will rely on home support, but it may not be enough here.

Prediction: Uganda 1-2 Algeria

Uganda vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More