Uganda vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2025

Uganda host Algeria at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday for their opening game of the 2024 African Nations Championship in Group C. Ranked 88th in the world, Uganda qualified for the tournament by virtue of being co-hosts along with Kenya and Tanzania, marking their seventh appearance.
Interestingly, the Cranes have never progressed beyond the group stages in any of the previous six editions. In fact, out of 18 games, the East African side have won just twice: in 2014 and 2022.
Paul Put's side will be hoping to make it beyond the first round and into the knockout stages for the first time in the CHAN competition's history, but they haven't played enough games this year.
Uganda have engaged in just three official fixtures, winning one: a narrow 1-0 victory over Guinea in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In their most recent encounter on 9 June, they drew 1-1 with Gambia in a friendly on 9 June.
Meanwhile, Algeria are making only their third appearance in the African Nations Championship and a second in a row. The Greens finished as the competition runners-up in 2022, losing 5-4 on penalties to Senegal after the sides played out a 0-0 draw.
The North African giants will be hoping for another deep run in the competition as they come into the tournament on the back of a strong run in 2025, winning thrice in a row before a 4-3 loss to Sweden in a friendly game on 10 June.
Uganda vs Algeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with Uganda winning on five occasions and losing to Algeria seven times.
- The Desert Warriors have come out on top in each of their last five encounters with the Cranes, and remain unbeaten in their last seven fixtures.
- Uganda's last win over Algeria came in October 1998, a 2-1 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They are yet to win this fixture in 2025.
Uganda vs Algeria Prediction
Algeria are the stronger team on paper, even without many of their first-team stars, such is the bench strength of the North African side. Uganda will rely on home support, but it may not be enough here.
Prediction: Uganda 1-2 Algeria
Uganda vs Algeria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Algeria to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes