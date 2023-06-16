Uganda vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18, 2023 

Uganda face Algeria at the Japoma Stadium on Sunday (June 18) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Cranes have endured a difficult start to their qualification campaign but remain in the reckoning to reach the finals. Uganda picked up their first win of the qualifiers last time out.

The beat Tanzania 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, thanks to a late winner from Rogers Mato. Uganda are fourth in the standings with four points from as many games..

Algeria, meanwhile, have breezed through the qualifiers and have guaranteed a spot in the finals next year. They beat Niger 1-0 in their last game, with Baghdad Bounedjah scoring the sole goal of the game after six minutes. The Greens are atop the standings with 12 points from an obtainable 12.

Uganda vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two nations. Both sides have won five games apiece.

Algeria are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Uganda are without a clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture since 1973.

The Greens have scored in their last eight games across competitions.

The Cranes are 89th in the FIFA rankings, 55 places behind Algeria.

Uganda vs Algeria Prediction

Uganda have lost three of their last four games across competitions after going unbeaten in four. They have struggled on the road recently, though.

Algeria, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have now won all but one of their last eight games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Greens win this one.

Prediction: Uganda 0-2 Algeria

Uganda vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten clashes have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)

