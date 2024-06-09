Uganda and Algeria go head-to-head at the Mandela National Stadium in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results, with Vladimir Petkovic’s men suffering a surprise home defeat against Guinea.

Uganda made it two wins from two in the World Cup qualifiers as they edged out Botswana 1-0 at the Mandela National Stadium.

Prior to that, Paul Put’s side kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Guinea on November 17, four days before claiming a 1-0 victory over Somalia.

Next up for Uganda is the stern challenge of taking on an opposing side who have won their last four meetings, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-1 draw in September 2002.

Algeria, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth in the qualifiers as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Guinea on Thursday.

Petkovic’s men have won their opening two matches, edging out Somalia 3-1 on November 16, three days before claiming a 2-0 victory over Mozambique.

Algeria currently lead the way at the top of Group G with six points from a possible nine, level on points with Guinea, Uganda and Mozambique.

Uganda vs Algeria Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Algeria hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Uganda have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Uganda Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Algeria Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Uganda vs Algeria Team News

Uganda

Muhammad Shaban netted the only goal of the game against Botswana in midweek and will be looking to deliver the goods once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Algeria

Algeria also head into Monday’s game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Uganda vs Algeria Predicted XI

Uganda Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Watenga; Elvis Bwomono, Halid Lwaliwa, Isaac Muleme, Elio Capradossi; Allan Okello, Kenneth Semakula, Ronald Ssekiganda, Steven Mukwala; Fahad Bayo, Travis Mutyaba

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Mandrea; Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandi, Mohamed Tougai, Rayan Ait Nouri; Ramiz Zerrouki, Yacine Brahimi, Nabil Bentaleb; Said Benrahma, Yassine Benzia, Amine Gouiri

Uganda vs Algeria Prediction

After stumbling into the campaign, Uganda have picked up two wins in their last two matches in Group G and will head into Monday’s clash with sky-high confidence.

However, Algeria boast a superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Uganda 1-2 Algeria