Uganda vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Uganda host Botswana at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick up their second win in a row. The Cranes were beaten 2-1 by Guinea in their opening qualifier but defeated Somalia 1-0 on matchday two to get their campaign up and running.

With three points in the bag, Uganda are in fourth position in Group G, locked in a tight race with Botswana, Guinea and Mozambique.

In the 2024 calendar year, the East African side have played three friendlies and seen mixed results. They beat a talented Kuwait side in their first game, but were crushed 4-0 by minnows Comoros in their next. Against Ghana, Uganda fought back from being two goals down to draw 2-2.

The Zebras of Botswana picked themselves up from their opening qualification defeat to Mozambique and beat Guinea 1-0 in their next match. Kabelo Seakanyeng struck the only goal of the game in the 79th minute to earn them all three points.

Since then, the Zebras have played out three friendly matches against Mozambique, Rwanda and Burundi, drawing each of them.

Uganda vs Botswana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only five clashes between the sides in the past, with Uganda going unbeaten against Botswana in all of those games.

The sides drew their first two clashes before Ugan beat Botswana in their next three.

Uganda and Botswana meet for the first time since June 2016.

Botswana have drawn all three of their official games this year, and remain unbeaten in their last four.

Botswana have failed to score in their most recent two outings, while Uganda have conceded six times in their last two official encounters.

Uganda are ranked 92nd in the world, while Botswana are in 146th position in the latest FIFA Rankings.

Uganda vs Botswana Prediction

Uganda and Botswana have both struggled for form lately. The Cranes have a good record in the fixture and that will give them the psychological edge this week, but the Zebras have been a tough side to crack in 2024.

This match could therefore end in a draw, but a low-scoring one.

Prediction: Uganda 1-1 Botswana

Uganda vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes