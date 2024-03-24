Uganda and Ghana trade tackles in a friendly at the Stade de Marrakech on Tuesday (March 26).

The Cranes are coming off a 4-0 thrashing by Comoros in a friendly last week. Rafiki Said and Faiz Selemani were the stars of the show with braces in the rousing win.

Ghana, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in a friendly. Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers broke the deadlock from the spot in the 38th minute before Ghana got reduced to 10 men following Jerome Opoku's 56th-minute red card.

Ademola Lookman doubled the Super Eagles' lead after a well-worked team move in the 86th minute. Jordan Ayew halved the deficit from the spot deep into injury time.

Uganda will use this game to finalise preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home to Botswana in June. Ghana, meanwhile, travel to take on Mali in the qualifiers in the same month.

Uganda vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides. Ghana lead 7-3.

Their most recent clash in October 2017 was a goalless stalemate in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nine of their last 10 head-to-head games, including the last five, have produced less than three goals.

Ghana's last four games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Six of Uganda's last seven games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Ghana have won just one of their last nine games, losing five.

Uganda form guide: L-W-W-L-L Ghana form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Uganda vs Ghana Prediction

Uganda (ranked 92nd) were totally decimated in their friendly thrashing by Comoros despite entering the game as the favourites. They will attempt to put that behind them with a positive result ahead of their return to competitive action.

Meanwhile, Ghana's terrible form continued with their defeat to Nigeria. The Black Stars dropped six places to 67th in the FIFA rankings. They are at crossroads at the moment and are playing catch-up in their World Cup qualification group.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Uganda 1-1 Ghana

Uganda vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals