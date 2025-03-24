Uganda vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Uganda host Guinea at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 88th in the world, the Cranes have won twice and lost thrice in their campaign to sit second from bottom in Group G with six points in the bag.

Having begun their campaign with a loss to Guinea, Paul Put's side recovered to beat Somalia and Botswana in their next two clashes. But their surge was halted by consecutive defeats to Algeria and Mozambique, the group's top two sides.

They are only six points ahead of Uganda, who still have five games in hand to turn their fortunes around and get their progression hopes back on track.

Meanwhile, Guinea have accrued just a point more than Uganda and sit in third place. Interestingly, their first win of the qualifying campaign came against Uganda themselves, beating them 2-1 in their opening game, before an identical victory against Algeria on matchday three.

Earlier this week, the National Elephants missed a chance to pick up a fourth win and trim the gap with the top two as they could only muster a dour 0-0 draw with 202nd-ranked Somalia, who are winless in the campaign. Until then, the Ocean Stars had lost all four of their qualifiers, and Guinea entered the contest as favorites to prevail, but struggled to break them down.

Uganda vs Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in history, with Guinea winning on exactly half the occasions (4) and losing just twice.

The National Elephants have won their last two clashes with Uganda, 2-0 in November 2014 and 2-1 in November 2023.

Guinea are unbeaten in their last three games, winning twice and drawing once.

After winning three in a row, Uganda have lost twice in their next three.

Guinea are ranked 78th in the world, while Uganda are 10 places adrift of them.

Uganda vs Guinea Prediction

Guinea will be disappointed with themselves for the draw against Somalia and will look to make up for that with a win here. Uganda are no pushovers and may take a more cautious approach to frustrate their rivals, but the National Elephants should be able to see them through eventually by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Uganda 1-2 Guinea

Uganda vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

