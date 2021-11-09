Uganda vs Kenya prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Uganda host Kenya in a FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying second round fixture at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday.

Kenya have been eliminated from contention for a spot in the third round as they have been winless in the campaign so far.

Uganda still have a chance of making it into the next round but will have to record a win in this match and also in the final matchday against Group E leaders Mali on Sunday.

Uganda vs Kenya Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with as many as 19 games being friendly fixtures. The two sides have been fairly evenly matched in this fixture, with as many as 15 games ending in stalemates. Kenya have a 4-3 lead in terms of wins.

All of their competitive fixtures have ended in goalless draws, including the World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium in September.

Uganda form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Kenya form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Uganda vs Kenya Team News

Uganda

The hosts have named a 28-man squad for the must-win encounters. Of the 28 players, 26 took part in the initial training, while the remaining two players are also expected to be involved in the final training sessions ahead of the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kenya

The visitors have announced a 27-man squad for the two games, with Wilkins Ochieng and Timothy Ouma receiving their first call-ups to the national team while Michael Mutinda, Philemon Otieno, Anthony Akumu and Eric Johanna also make their return to the squad.

All players called up to the squad have trained regularly and should be available for this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uganda vs Kenya Predicted XI

Uganda Predicted XI (4-4-2): Charles Lukwago; Denis Iguma, Azizi Kayondo, John Revita, Paul Willa; Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Julius Poloto, Orit Ibrahim; Stephen Mukwala, Geofrey Wasswa.

Kenya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ian Otieno; Abud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma; Richard Odada, Wilkins Ochieng, Ismael Gonzalez; Michael Olunga, Abdallah Hassan, Masud Juma

Uganda vs Kenya Prediction

Uganda have just two goals to their name but are yet to concede a goal in the second-round qualifiers. The Harambee Stars, on the other hand, have one goal to their name and have conceded seven.

The Cranes have recorded narrow wins in their last two games and when they go up against Kenya in their home game on Thursday, another 1-0 win in their favor is our prediction.

Prediction: Uganda 1-0 Kenya

