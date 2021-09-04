Uganda vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Uganda and Mali will trade tackles for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Kenya on Thursday.

Mali picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Rwanda on home turf a day earlier. Adam Traore scored what turned out to be the match-winner in the 19th minute after Moussa Djenepo's penalty was saved.

That victory helped the Eagles climb into top spot in Group E and they are the only side to have picked up maximum points so far. Uganda are in third spot with one point.

Uganda vs Mali Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Uganda are yet to register a victory against Mali. The West Africans have two wins to their name, while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came at the group stage of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Second-half goals from Farouk Miya and Yves Bissouma saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game winless run and need a victory to keep their hopes of qualification alive. Mali have won two of their last five games.

Uganda form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Mali form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Uganda vs Mali Team News

Uganda

There are no suspensions or injury concerns for the hosts and coach Milutin Sredojevic will field his strongest XI at St Mary's Stadium.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mali

Amiens forward Bilal Toure had to be excluded after suffering an ankle injury in a Ligue 1 game.

Injury: Bilal Touré

Suspension: None

Uganda vs Mali Predicted XI

Uganda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles Lukwago (GK); Isaac Muleme, Murushidi Jjuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Denis Iguma; Joseph Ochaya, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Khalid Aucho; Moses Waiswa, Emmanuel Okwi, Milton Karisa

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Mounkoro 9GK); Falaye Sacko, Kiki Kouyate, Charles Traore, Hamari Traore; Aliou Dieng, Lassana Coulibaly, Amadou Heidara; Moussa Djenepo, Adama Traore, Ibrahima Kone

Uganda vs Mali Prediction

Neither of these sides are famed for their attacking prowess, which suggests this could be a low-scoring game with few chances.

Uganda tend to do better at home but Mali have slightly better players and are slight favorites in the game. Nevertheless, it is difficult to see where goals could come from and we are backing the defense to come out top in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Uganda 0-0 Mali

