Uganda vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Uganda will entertain Mozambique at Mandela National Stadium in the FIFA World Cup qualification on Friday. The hosts are on a must-win mission, as losing this game would aggravate their situation.
Uganda vs Mozambique Preview
Uganda snatched maximum points in their previous qualifying match, beating Guinea 1-0, to take their total to nine points after six rounds of matches. However, they remain far below the top spot in Group G, led by Algeria on 15 points, followed by Mozambique, with 12 points. Botswana and Uganda are tied on nine points.
The Cranes are participating in their 11th FIFA World Cup qualifiers but are yet to reach the finals. With four more matchdays left and 12 points up for grabs, Uganda could potentially still qualify if they win their remaining matches, but that seems unlikely. Also, Algeria will not readily ease their grip on the top spot.
Mozambique were crushed by Algeria 5-1 on matchday six at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium, with Wolfsburg striker Mohamed Amoura netting a hat trick. Both sides were tied on 12 points ahead of the clash, which eventually put Algeria three points clear at the top.
Os Mambas are in their 10th participation and are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. They could make history if they finish with robust points in the group and progress to the second round as runners-up. In the reverse fixture on matchday four, Mozambique defeated Uganda 3-1. Time for the hosts to take their revenge?
Uganda vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Uganda have won three times and also lost three times in their last six matches in the group.
- Uganda have won five times in their last 10 matches, drawing twice and losing thrice.
- Uganda have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Mozambique have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Uganda have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Mozambique. Form Guide: Uganda – D-W-L-W-L, Mozambique - L-D-W-L-W.
Uganda vs Mozambique Prediction
Uganda will be motivated by their desire to take their revenge over the visitors’ earlier bashing, as well as to revive their campaign in the group.
Mozambique could keep their close distance to the top spot if they carry the day, but a defeat would mix things up a bit.
Uganda are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction Uganda 2-1 Mozambique
Uganda vs Mozambique Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Uganda to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Uganda to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Mozambique to score - Yes