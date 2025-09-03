Uganda vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Uganda will entertain Mozambique at Mandela National Stadium in the FIFA World Cup qualification on Friday. The hosts are on a must-win mission, as losing this game would aggravate their situation.

Uganda vs Mozambique Preview

Uganda snatched maximum points in their previous qualifying match, beating Guinea 1-0, to take their total to nine points after six rounds of matches. However, they remain far below the top spot in Group G, led by Algeria on 15 points, followed by Mozambique, with 12 points. Botswana and Uganda are tied on nine points.

The Cranes are participating in their 11th FIFA World Cup qualifiers but are yet to reach the finals. With four more matchdays left and 12 points up for grabs, Uganda could potentially still qualify if they win their remaining matches, but that seems unlikely. Also, Algeria will not readily ease their grip on the top spot.

Mozambique were crushed by Algeria 5-1 on matchday six at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium, with Wolfsburg striker Mohamed Amoura netting a hat trick. Both sides were tied on 12 points ahead of the clash, which eventually put Algeria three points clear at the top.

Os Mambas are in their 10th participation and are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. They could make history if they finish with robust points in the group and progress to the second round as runners-up. In the reverse fixture on matchday four, Mozambique defeated Uganda 3-1. Time for the hosts to take their revenge?

Uganda vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uganda have won three times and also lost three times in their last six matches in the group.

Uganda have won five times in their last 10 matches, drawing twice and losing thrice.

Uganda have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Mozambique have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Uganda have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Mozambique. Form Guide: Uganda – D-W-L-W-L, Mozambique - L-D-W-L-W.

Uganda vs Mozambique Prediction

Uganda will be motivated by their desire to take their revenge over the visitors’ earlier bashing, as well as to revive their campaign in the group.

Mozambique could keep their close distance to the top spot if they carry the day, but a defeat would mix things up a bit.

Uganda are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction Uganda 2-1 Mozambique

Uganda vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uganda to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uganda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mozambique to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More