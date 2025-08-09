Uganda vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th August 2025

Uganda play Niger at the Mandela National Stadium on Monday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to build on their big win. After starting their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Algeria in their season opener, the Cranes beat Guinea by the same scoreline on matchday two.

Reagan Mpande fired them in front after 31 minutes before Allan Okello doubled their advantage shortly after the hour mark. Ivan Ahimbisibwe then added a third in the penultimate minute as Uganda won emphatically to clinch all three points.

Co-hosts of the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda are looking to progress from the group stages for the first time in seven attempts, a prospect that could gain momentum with another victory next week.

On the other hand, Niger were beaten 1-0 by Guinea in their first game. After a cagey opening stanza that finished goalless, Mohamed Bangoura broke the deadlock for the National Elephants just two minutes into the restart, which proved enough to down the Menas.

As a result, the West African side are rock-bottom in Group C without a point in the bag. Having secured a fourth-place finish at the Championship in the last edition, Niger must start picking up points before it's too late.

Uganda vs Niger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in the past, and the spoils are equally shared right now with three wins for each.

Uganda have won just one of their last five games against Niger, a 2-0 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (September 2023).

The Cranes are ranked 88th in the world, while Niger are in 121st place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Uganda have won just two games in the last five editions of the African Nations Championship: 1-0 vs Senegal (2022) and 3-0 vs Guinea (2024).

Uganda vs Niger Prediction

The Cranes typically struggle to win games at the African Nations Championship, but they made a big recovery last time out, beating Guinea 3-0 to shrug off the opening day blues.

Niger themselves began with a defeat and will be looking to get their first point on the board, but it could be far easier said than done.

Prediction: Uganda 2-0 Niger

Uganda vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uganda to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

