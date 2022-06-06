Uganda vs Niger prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Both seeking to pick up their first wins in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Uganda and Niger go head-to-head at the St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cranes suffered a 2-0 defeat against Algeria in Saturday’s group opener, while the victors were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania.

The Cranes of Uganda were denied a dream start to their AFCON qualifiers as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Algeria on Saturday.

This followed a humbling 4-2 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan when the sides squared off in a friendly fixture on March 29.

Uganda have now failed to win any of their last three competitive outings, claiming one draw and losing two since a 1-0 victory over Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers back in October 2021.

Niger, on the other hand, turned in a resilient performance as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Tanzania in their group opener last time out.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last five outings across all competitions, with a 2-1 friendly loss to Libya in March being the exception.

However, Niger have failed to win any of their last three away games, losing twice and picking up one draw in that time.

Uganda vs Niger Head-To-Head

Niger boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from the last six meetings between the sides. Uganda have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Uganda Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Niger Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Uganda vs Niger Team News

Uganda

Off the back of an injury-free game against Algeria, Uganda head into Wednesday with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Niger

Manager Jean-Michel Cavalli could name an unchanged starting XI on Wednesday following their impressive opening-day display. There are no injury or suspension concerns for Niger.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Uganda vs Niger Predicted XI

Uganda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Charles Lukwago; Gavin Kizito, Halid Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme; Khalid Aucho, Marvin Youngman; Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Okello, Farouk Miya; Milton Karisa

Niger Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Naim Van Attenhoven; Ousmane Diabaté, Abdoul Garba, Karim Doudou, Abdel Rahim Alhassane; Youssouf Oumarou, Abdoul Moumouni; Victorien Adebayor, Amadou Wonkoye, Amadou Moutari; Daniel Sosah

Uganda vs Niger Prediction

While Niger will be looking to carry on with the momentum from their opening-day performance, next up is a Uganda side who are unbeaten in five consecutive home games. However, we predict Niger will cancel out the hosts’ efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Uganda 1-1 Niger

